First Batch Of Indians Evacuated Iran, Leaves To US

As the Israel-Iran conflict intensifies, India has begun evacuating its nationals from Iran via land routes. With airspace closed and cities under fire, over 10,000 Indian students are stranded. Tehran has granted safe passage through its borders- marking a critical diplomatic move in the shadow of war.

Last Updated: June 17, 2025 06:17:43 IST

Amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel- India has launched the evacuation of its nationals stranded in Iranian territory. As the war entered its fourth day, official sources confirmed on Monday that the first batch of approximately 100 Indian nationals is expected to reach Armenia by land late tonight.

The evacuation comes as Iran shut down its airspace in response to relentless Israeli bombardment, prompting New Delhi to negotiate alternate exit routes. Tehran responded positively, offering land corridors through its borders with Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan. With an estimated 10,000 Indian students still within Iran, this route is now the only viable escape amid the intensifying conflict.

Diplomatic Channels and Security Measures

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has remained on high alert. On June 15, it issued an advisory asking all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) to avoid unnecessary travel, remain indoors, and stay connected with the embassy through social media for real-time updates.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and are in direct communication with Indian students and citizens to ensure their safety,” said an official source at the Indian Embassy.

The Ministry of External Affairs is also working with neighbouring countries to coordinate the cross-border movements and ensure protection at entry points.

Tehran’s Warning and Israel’s Offensive

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a stern warning that Iran’s responses to Israeli strikes could become “more painful” if the U.S. fails to rein in Tel Aviv. In a phone conversation with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran had already demonstrated its retaliatory strength and would escalate further if provoked again.

“If these violations continue, Iran’s response will be even harsher,” he said, referring to Israel’s strikes that killed several Iranian military personnel and hit critical infrastructure.

