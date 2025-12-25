Five Dead After A Helicopter Crashes During A Rescue Mission On Mount Kilimanjaro In Tanzania

At least five people were killed after a helicopter crashed on Mount Kilimanjaro in northern Tanzania, authorities said on Thursday, in a rare aviation accident on Africa’s highest peak.

The crash occurred on Wednesday near Barafu Camp, a key staging point for climbers attempting to reach the summit, according to a statement from the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA). Local media reports said the helicopter was on a medical rescue mission at the time of the accident.

Mwananchi newspaper and East Africa TV, citing Kilimanjaro regional police chief Simon Maigwa, reported that the aircraft had been deployed to evacuate a patient from the mountain. Among those killed were the pilot, a doctor, a mountain guide, and two foreign tourists, Maigwa was quoted as saying. The nationalities of the tourists were not immediately disclosed.

The TCAA said an investigation has been launched in accordance with international aviation safety standards. In a statement, the authority said probes had begun “to determine the circumstances and probable cause” of the crash.

Aircraft crashes are rare in Mount Kilimanjaro

Mount Kilimanjaro, which rises to nearly 6,000 metres (20,000 feet) above sea level, is a popular destination for trekkers from around the world. The crash reportedly occurred at an altitude of between 4,670 and 4,700 metres, an area known for its thin air and challenging weather conditions.

Helicopter operations on the mountain are typically limited to emergency rescues due to the difficult terrain and high altitude. Aviation accidents in the area are considered rare. The last recorded aircraft incident on Mount Kilimanjaro took place in November 2008, when four people were killed.

Despite the risks associated with high-altitude trekking, Mount Kilimanjaro remains one of Africa’s most visited natural landmarks. Officials estimate that around 50,000 tourists attempt to climb the mountain each year, drawn by its status as the continent’s tallest peak and one of the world’s most iconic climbs.

Authorities have not yet released further details about the helicopter or the exact sequence of events leading to the crash.

(With inputs from reuters)

