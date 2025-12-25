LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh canada man latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections IVF bangladesh canada man latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections IVF bangladesh canada man latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections IVF bangladesh canada man latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections IVF
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh canada man latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections IVF bangladesh canada man latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections IVF bangladesh canada man latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections IVF bangladesh canada man latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections IVF
LIVE TV
Home > World > Five Dead After A Helicopter Crashes During A Rescue Mission On Mount Kilimanjaro In Tanzania

Five Dead After A Helicopter Crashes During A Rescue Mission On Mount Kilimanjaro In Tanzania

A helicopter on a medical rescue mission crashed near Barafu Camp on Mount Kilimanjaro, killing five people, including the pilot, a doctor, a guide and two foreign tourists. The crash occurred at high altitude on Africa’s tallest peak, and authorities have launched an investigation into the cause.

Five Dead After A Helicopter Crashes During A Rescue Mission On Mount Kilimanjaro In Tanzania

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 25, 2025 20:47:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Five Dead After A Helicopter Crashes During A Rescue Mission On Mount Kilimanjaro In Tanzania

At least five people were killed after a helicopter crashed on Mount Kilimanjaro in northern Tanzania, authorities said on Thursday, in a rare aviation accident on Africa’s highest peak.

You Might Be Interested In

The crash occurred on Wednesday near Barafu Camp, a key staging point for climbers attempting to reach the summit, according to a statement from the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA). Local media reports said the helicopter was on a medical rescue mission at the time of the accident.

Mwananchi newspaper and East Africa TV, citing Kilimanjaro regional police chief Simon Maigwa, reported that the aircraft had been deployed to evacuate a patient from the mountain. Among those killed were the pilot, a doctor, a mountain guide, and two foreign tourists, Maigwa was quoted as saying. The nationalities of the tourists were not immediately disclosed.

You Might Be Interested In

The TCAA said an investigation has been launched in accordance with international aviation safety standards. In a statement, the authority said probes had begun “to determine the circumstances and probable cause” of the crash.

Aircraft crashes are rare in Mount Kilimanjaro

Mount Kilimanjaro, which rises to nearly 6,000 metres (20,000 feet) above sea level, is a popular destination for trekkers from around the world. The crash reportedly occurred at an altitude of between 4,670 and 4,700 metres, an area known for its thin air and challenging weather conditions.

Helicopter operations on the mountain are typically limited to emergency rescues due to the difficult terrain and high altitude. Aviation accidents in the area are considered rare. The last recorded aircraft incident on Mount Kilimanjaro took place in November 2008, when four people were killed.

Despite the risks associated with high-altitude trekking, Mount Kilimanjaro remains one of Africa’s most visited natural landmarks. Officials estimate that around 50,000 tourists attempt to climb the mountain each year, drawn by its status as the continent’s tallest peak and one of the world’s most iconic climbs.

Authorities have not yet released further details about the helicopter or the exact sequence of events leading to the crash.

(With inputs from reuters)

Also Read: Will Bangladesh Elect Tarique Rahman As Its Next Prime Minister? All About The Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Son

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 8:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: latest newslatest world newsRescue OperationTanzania

RELATED News

Why Is The Release Of Epstein Files Continuously Getting Delayed? DOJ Says, ‘May Need A Few More Weeks’

Christmas Miracle: Arkansas Man Wins $1.8 Billion In Lottery, Second-Largest Powerball Jackpot Ever in US History

Who Was Amrit Mandal? Another Hindu Man Lynched To Death Just Days After Horrific Killing Of Dipu Chandra Das

‘Papa, I Cannot Bear the Pain’: Indian-Origin Father of Three Dies After 8-Hour ER Wait in Canada, Here’s What Happened

New US Report Flags China’s Willingness To Expand Military Bases In Bangladesh And Myanmar, Does India Need To Worry? Explained

LATEST NEWS

Five Dead After A Helicopter Crashes During A Rescue Mission On Mount Kilimanjaro In Tanzania

From iPhones To MacBooks: Apple Ends These Popular Devices In 2025, Complete List And Reasons Explained

Watch: Surat Man Miraculously Escapes Death After He Gets Stuck On 8th Floor Window Grill After Falling From 10th Floor While Sleeping

PM Modi Attacks Congress, Samajwadi Party Over ‘One-Family Rule’ During Lucknow Speech, Blames For Destroying Baba Sahab Ambedkar’s Legacy

Zota Health Care Raises INR 350 Crore via QIP, Onboards MS Dhoni and Suniel Shetty as Brand Ambassadors

What Qualifies As Tea? FSSAI Flags ‘Herbal’ And ‘Flower Tea’ Labels As Misleading, Warns Of Necessary Action

‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’: Searching for Instagram Captions For Your Festive Pics? These Quirky Quotes Will Make Sure Your Photos Get Flooded With Likes

From PS5s To Smartwatches: Order These Last-Minute Christmas Gifts From Zepto, Blinkit, And Instamart

Indian Army Personnel Allowed To Use Instagram, However Conditions Apply

‘Americans Are The Favourites, Then We Got…’ World No.1 Magnus Carlsen Places Indian Champion R Praggnanandhaa At Third Spot Among Top Contenders

Five Dead After A Helicopter Crashes During A Rescue Mission On Mount Kilimanjaro In Tanzania

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Five Dead After A Helicopter Crashes During A Rescue Mission On Mount Kilimanjaro In Tanzania

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Five Dead After A Helicopter Crashes During A Rescue Mission On Mount Kilimanjaro In Tanzania
Five Dead After A Helicopter Crashes During A Rescue Mission On Mount Kilimanjaro In Tanzania
Five Dead After A Helicopter Crashes During A Rescue Mission On Mount Kilimanjaro In Tanzania
Five Dead After A Helicopter Crashes During A Rescue Mission On Mount Kilimanjaro In Tanzania

QUICK LINKS