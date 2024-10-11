Forty New Sexual Assault Allegations Against Mohamed Al Fayed Surface

The Metropolitan Police are investigating forty new allegations of sexual assault and rape against former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, following a documentary featuring testimonies from former employees.

The Metropolitan Police are currently investigating forty new allegations of sexual assault and rape against Mohamed Al Fayed, the former owner of Harrods. These allegations, made by 40 different individuals, span from 1979 to 2013 and have come to light following a documentary and podcast that detailed the experiences of former Harrods employees. The police have encouraged anyone with further information or allegations to step forward, emphasizing their commitment to reviewing historical complaints.

The new allegations add to a troubling history for Al Fayed, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 94. The Metropolitan Police had already been aware of 21 allegations prior to the documentary, which prompted further investigations. The documentary, titled “Al-Fayed: Predator at Harrods,” highlighted serious claims of abuse and suggested that the luxury department store not only failed to act but may have actively concealed instances of alleged misconduct during Al Fayed’s ownership.

Impact Of The Documentary

Following the release of the documentary, a surge of claims emerged, with 65 additional women contacting to report instances of abuse attributed to Al Fayed, some dating back to 1977. These testimonies suggest a broader pattern of misconduct beyond Harrods, indicating that Al Fayed may have exploited vulnerable individuals, including those hired under false pretenses. Many of these women reported being recruited for domestic roles at Al Fayed’s estate in Oxted, only to find themselves victims of sexual exploitation.

Commander Stephen Clayman of the Metropolitan Police stated, “Since the broadcast of the documentary and our recent appeal, detectives have received numerous pieces of information, predominantly relating to the activities of Mohamed Al Fayed but some relating to the actions of others.” While the prospect of a conviction against Al Fayed is no longer possible, the police are exploring potential criminal offences against other individuals who may have facilitated or covered up his actions.

The police have also confirmed that they are conducting a full review of previous allegations against Al Fayed to ensure that no new investigative avenues are overlooked. This review is being conducted in collaboration with the Directorate of Professional Standards, should any procedural issues arise.

Harrods’ Response

The current owners of Harrods have publicly expressed their shock at the allegations, stating they are “utterly appalled” and apologizing to the victims for the failures that allowed such abuses to persist. Harrods has initiated an independent review to better understand the environment that enabled Al Fayed’s alleged misconduct during his tenure.

The Metropolitan Police are continuing their appeal for anyone who has experienced abuse at the hands of Al Fayed or has information about those who enabled his behaviour to come forward. As the investigation unfolds, the focus remains on ensuring accountability and providing support for the victims who have bravely shared their stories. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is also monitoring the situation, seeking to determine if any aspects of the police’s handling of these allegations require further investigation.

