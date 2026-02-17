French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Mumbai For Fourth Visit To India; AI And Defence Ties In Focus

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un
LIVE TV
Home > World > French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Mumbai For Fourth Visit To India; AI And Defence Ties In Focus

French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Mumbai For Fourth Visit To India; AI And Defence Ties In Focus

Emmanuel Macron: Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for his India visit scheduled until February 19, accompanied by First Lady Brigitte Macron. The French President was received at the airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Mumbai On India Visit; AI And Defence Ties In Focus (Pic Credits: ANI)
French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Mumbai On India Visit; AI And Defence Ties In Focus (Pic Credits: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 17, 2026 03:15:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Mumbai For Fourth Visit To India; AI And Defence Ties In Focus

Emmanuel Macron: Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for his India visit scheduled until February 19, accompanied by First Lady Brigitte Macron. The French President was received at the airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks Macron’s fourth trip to India and signals continued momentum in the India-France strategic partnership.

Year Of Innovation 2026 To Be Launched

The Ministry of External Affairs said the two leaders will hold bilateral talks in Mumbai and jointly launch the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, a flagship initiative aimed at deepening collaboration in emerging technologies.

You Might Be Interested In

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the visit as a step “towards a stronger India-France strategic partnership,” adding that it will “impart further momentum to the vibrant ties” between the two nations.

According to the Embassy of France in India, the visit marks another milestone in expanding cooperation between New Delhi and Paris. Bilateral ties have steadily strengthened across defence, space, civil nuclear energy, climate action, and education.

Macron previously visited India in 2018, attended the 2023 G20 Summit, and was the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in 2024.

AI Summit And Indo-Pacific Talks On Agenda

During discussions on February 17, Modi and Macron will review progress under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap and explore ways to deepen collaboration in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. The leaders are also expected to exchange views on key regional and global developments, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Following their Mumbai engagements, the delegation will travel to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Scheduled from February 16 to 20, the five-day summit is being positioned as the first major global AI gathering hosted in the Global South.

The summit will focus on three core pillars- People, Planet, and Progress, underscoring India’s push to shape inclusive and responsible AI governance. Macron’s participation builds on the growing technology partnership between the two countries, following Modi’s co-chairing of the AI Action Summit with him in Paris in February 2025.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: 

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 3:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Muhammad Yunus Resigns As Bangladesh Interim Leader Ahead Of Tarique Rahman’s Oath-Taking

Epstein Victims: Did The Notorious Pedophile Target An Indian Woman? New Documents Show US Efforts To Locate Her: ‘If You Can Get Me Her Address And Contact Information’

Amid Nuclear Deal Tensions With US, Iran’s IRGC Launches ‘Smart Control’ Military Drills In Strait Of Hormuz- What Is Brewing?

Madagascar: 59 Dead, Thousands Displaced As Tropical Cyclone Gezani Wreaks Havoc, Nearly 5,00,000 Affected

‘Imran Khan Shall Not Be Given Any Treatment Without…’ Jailed Former Pak PM’s Family Rejects Government-Appointed Doctors As 73-Year-Old Loses 85% Vision

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya? MBA Student Accused Of Killing His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend In Indore, Attempted To Summon Her Spirit; Police Reveal Chilling Details

Oscar-Winning Actor Robert Duvall, Star Of ‘The Godfather’ And ‘Apocalypse Now,’ Dies At 95

IndiGo Issues Second Travel Advisory This Month, Cancels Flights To And From THESE Four Cities Till March 28 Amid US-Iran Tensions

OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details

Who Is Queen Rania? The Royal Guest Of The Ambanis, Welcomed By Nita Ambani With Classical Dance Performance At NMACC

T20 World Cup 2026: Pathum Nissanka Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Glenn Maxwell in SL vs AUS Clash | WATCH

India Tightens Maritime Watch After Seizing Three US-Sanctioned Tanker Vessels, Deploys 55 Coast Guard Vessels And More Than 10 Aircrafts For Round-The-Clock Surveillance

“Gussa Chhor Do Bhai!” Suryakumar Yadav Calms Kuldeep Yadav After On-Field Spat, Video Goes Viral

PM Modi Showcases India’s AI Leap At Global South’s First AI Impact Summit; Industry Leaders Hail It As ‘Huge Multiplier’

Viral Horror: ‘Seen Laughing’, Young Man Shoots Randomly From Moving Car In Greater Noida; Police Launch Hunt

French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Mumbai For Fourth Visit To India; AI And Defence Ties In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Mumbai For Fourth Visit To India; AI And Defence Ties In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Mumbai For Fourth Visit To India; AI And Defence Ties In Focus
French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Mumbai For Fourth Visit To India; AI And Defence Ties In Focus
French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Mumbai For Fourth Visit To India; AI And Defence Ties In Focus
French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Mumbai For Fourth Visit To India; AI And Defence Ties In Focus

QUICK LINKS