French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Mumbai For Fourth Visit To India; AI And Defence Ties In Focus

Emmanuel Macron: Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for his India visit scheduled until February 19, accompanied by First Lady Brigitte Macron. The French President was received at the airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks Macron’s fourth trip to India and signals continued momentum in the India-France strategic partnership.

Year Of Innovation 2026 To Be Launched

The Ministry of External Affairs said the two leaders will hold bilateral talks in Mumbai and jointly launch the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, a flagship initiative aimed at deepening collaboration in emerging technologies.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the visit as a step “towards a stronger India-France strategic partnership,” adding that it will “impart further momentum to the vibrant ties” between the two nations.

According to the Embassy of France in India, the visit marks another milestone in expanding cooperation between New Delhi and Paris. Bilateral ties have steadily strengthened across defence, space, civil nuclear energy, climate action, and education.

Macron previously visited India in 2018, attended the 2023 G20 Summit, and was the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in 2024.

AI Summit And Indo-Pacific Talks On Agenda

During discussions on February 17, Modi and Macron will review progress under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap and explore ways to deepen collaboration in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. The leaders are also expected to exchange views on key regional and global developments, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Following their Mumbai engagements, the delegation will travel to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Scheduled from February 16 to 20, the five-day summit is being positioned as the first major global AI gathering hosted in the Global South.

The summit will focus on three core pillars- People, Planet, and Progress, underscoring India’s push to shape inclusive and responsible AI governance. Macron’s participation builds on the growing technology partnership between the two countries, following Modi’s co-chairing of the AI Action Summit with him in Paris in February 2025.

(Via Agency Inputs)

