Fresh Gen-Z Protests Erupt In Nepal: What’s Driving A Global Gen Z Uprising From Mexico To Bangladesh

Gen-Z Protests in Nepal: A fresh round of tension has erupted in Nepal, barely two months after massive Gen-Z protests led to a political overhaul in the country. The latest clash began on Wednesday in Simara, where young demonstrators confronted members of the CPN-UML, the party of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. This group of young protesters is part of a wider movement demanding honesty in governance, accountability from leaders and a break from old political habits.

Reports say around a dozen UML workers were involved in the scuffle, but police detained only two of them. This selective action angered Gen-Z activists, who accused the authorities of protecting powerful political figures instead of applying the law equally.

Why was a curfew imposed?

As crowds grew and tempers rose, the Bara District Administration Office re-imposed a daytime curfew on Thursday from 1 pm to 8 pm. Officials said it was necessary to stop the situation from spiralling further. The rapid mobilisation of young protesters, paired with the arrival of rival groups, pushed the administration to tighten restrictions.

What made the situation erupt again?

The immediate trigger was news that two senior UML leaders, general secretary Shankar Pokharel and youth leader Mahesh Basnet, were flying to Simara to attend an anti-government event. Once this spread, protesters moved quickly to the airport. When UML supporters and Gen-Z demonstrators came face-to-face, clashes broke out again. The disruption was so intense that authorities extended the curfew to the airport area as well.

But Nepal’s unrest is only one chapter in a much larger global story. From Mexico to Madagascar, Gen Z is emerging as a major political force. Recent protests in Mexico swept across more than 50 cities, driven by young people frustrated with corruption, unemployment and governments they feel are out of touch.

A similar mood has been visible in Kathmandu, Jakarta and Antananarivo. The languages differ, the slang is local, but the message is the same: Gen Z has found its voice, and it is loud. Last year, Bangladesh saw a student-led uprising that brought down the long-standing government of Sheikh Hasina.

However, there is a deeper challenge. These movements often begin without leaders. While this makes them feel democratic, it also weakens them later. Without an organised structure, young activists struggle to shape long-term political outcomes, even when they successfully topple governments.

Technology makes this problem sharper. The internet helps protesters unite quickly, but it also allows authorities to shut down movements, spread confusion and intimidate first-time demonstrators.

Still, examples like Sri Lanka show what is possible when youth energy connects with institutions. The 2022 protests there pushed out the Rajapaksa family and paved the way for new political leadership.

