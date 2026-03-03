LIVE TV
Home > World > Fresh Israeli Airstrikes Hit Tehran As Strait Of Hormuz Under Spotlight: Iran Threatens, IDF Issues Urgent Evacuation Warning; All Pushing Oil Prices Higher

Tensions escalate in the Middle East as Israel launches airstrikes on Tehran and Iran threatens the Strait of Hormuz, driving global oil prices higher and disrupting energy markets worldwide.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 3, 2026 03:42:30 IST

Strait of Hormuz Under Fire: Iran’s Bold Warning

Iranian Revolutionary Guards have entered global energy markets to create higher issues. Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari warned that Tehran would target any vessel attempting to navigate the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most crucial oil and LNG corridors.

“Any ship that seeks to pass… we will set on fire,” he declared, signaling serious disruption ahead. The threat extends to oil facilities across the Middle East, with oil prices projected to surge toward $200 per barrel. Are you watching tanker routes closely? The current shipment delays are causing worldwide disruptions, which affect markets from Asia to Europe.

Israel Launches Targeted Airstrikes In Tehran Amid Evacuation Warnings

  • Israeli military targets the complex of Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB in Tehran.

  • The strike follows an evacuation warning for residents in the area.

  • Israeli Air Force launches a fresh wave of airstrikes across Tehran.

  • Evacuation alerts issued for the Evin neighborhood ahead of planned strikes.

  • Operation marks escalation in US-Israel-Iran conflict, drawing global attention to regional stability and energy markets.

Freash Airstrikes In Tehran Escalate Conflict, Hit Due To Oil Prices

The Israeli Air Force has initiated another series of airstrikes against Tehran, specifically targeting important military sites amid rising Middle Eastern tensions. The attacks on Iranian military infrastructure follow this strike operation and serve as an extension of a larger military campaign against Iranian military targets, which goes beyond the battle between Israel and Iran and has drawn international concern about regional stability and energy market impacts.

Reports say the strikes targeted various locations, including command centers for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other security sites throughout Tehran. The explosions in Tehran were so powerful that nearby residents received evacuation warnings, especially those living close to critical facilities that enemy forces might attack.

The ongoing aerial bombardment has led to higher oil prices, creating worries about potential interruptions to supply. Market participants are increasingly anxious because any prolonged fighting in the region endangers essential energy shipments passing through crucial channels like the Strait of Hormuz.

Strait Of Hormuz: The World’s Energy Superhighway In Focus

The Strait of Hormuz functions as a vital passageway that enables one-fifth of global oil and essential LNG distribution to move through its channel. The majority of fuel transported by tankers from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, and Iran ends up in Asian markets. The strait has maintained its importance throughout history because it served as a trade route for ancient goods and now functions as a vital pathway for crude and gas transportation. Any disruption here-whether tanker delays or geopolitical tensions-can ripple globally, affecting energy prices and your wallet. This small but powerful corridor requires your attention.

Oil Prices Spike Amid Strait Tensions

The ongoing conflict, together with halted tanker operations, has caused a surge in global oil prices, which demonstrates how supply chains remain exposed to risk. Energy prices worldwide now face higher volatility because analysts study the Strait of Hormuz, which serves as a crucial energy passageway, to evaluate its market impact.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: FACT CHECK: Iran Said Netanyahu’s Fate ‘Unclear’ After Jerusalem Strike Claim; Israeli PM Shows Up…

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 3:42 AM IST
