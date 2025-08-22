From Fencing to Miscreants: India to Grill Bangladesh on Border Attacks in High-Stakes Talks

Prevention against attack on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh-based miscreants, trans-border crimes, and construction of a single row fence are among over half a dozen issues set to be raised by India in the DG-level biannual Border Co-ordination Conference starting from Monday in Dhaka.



Action against Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs) in Bangladesh, issues related to border infrastructure, joint efforts for effective implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), Confidence Building Measures (CBM), and other issues will also be raised in the four-day conference being held from August 25 to August 28.

Discussion Between Forces of India and Bangladesh to Be Held in Dhaka



The co-conference between India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be organised by the BGB at Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka.



During this conference, the BSF delegation, led by BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, will meet the BGB delegation, headed by its Director General, Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

Officials in the BSF told ANI that the conference is being organised to discuss the “border-related issues and for better coordination between both border guarding forces.”



The last BSF-BGB Border Co-ordination Conference was held from 17th to 20th February 2025 at New Delhi.

The Joint India-Bangladesh guidelines for Border Authorities – 1975 envisage that there should be frequent contacts between the border authorities of the two concerned countries to discuss the matters of immediate administrative concern.



An Indian delegation under the leadership of Ashwani Kumar, former Director General of BSF, and the Bangladesh delegation under the leadership of Major General Quazi Golam Dastgir, former Director General BDR (now BGB), met at Kolkata on December 2, 1975, for the first time to discuss mutual border problems. Since then, the meetings between DG BSF and DG BGB were held annually alternatively in India and Bangladesh till 1993.

Forces of Both Countries Meet Bi-Annually

During discussions between the Home Secretaries of India and Bangladesh that were held at Dhaka (Bangladesh) from Oct 7th to 9th, 1993, it was agreed that the Director General-level meetings between BSF and BGB were to be a bi-annual event.



In the agreed summary of discussions during the said meeting, it was emphasised that problems in the areas of mutual interests and concerns could be progressively resolved through close contacts and continuing meaningful dialogue at various levels.



Accordingly, DG BSF and DG BGB have been holding Border Coordination meetings twice a year alternatively at Delhi and Dhaka, and a joint record of discussions of these meetings is forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs after each such meeting. (ANI)

Also Read: MEA Rejects Yunus-Led Bangladesh Govt’s Claims of Anti-Dhaka Activity in India