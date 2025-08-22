LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
Home > World > From Fencing to Miscreants: India to Grill Bangladesh on Border Attacks in High-Stakes Talks

From Fencing to Miscreants: India to Grill Bangladesh on Border Attacks in High-Stakes Talks

India and Bangladesh will hold a DG-level Border Co-ordination Conference in Dhaka from Aug 25–28 to address attacks on BSF/civilians, trans-border crimes, fencing, IIGs, border infrastructure, and CBMP. Such biannual meetings, begun in 1975, aim to enhance coordination and resolve mutual concerns.

Previously, the BSF-BGB Border Co-ordination Conference was held at New Delhi
Previously, the BSF-BGB Border Co-ordination Conference was held at New Delhi

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 22, 2025 15:36:38 IST

Prevention against attack on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh-based miscreants, trans-border crimes, and construction of a single row fence are among over half a dozen issues set to be raised by India in the DG-level biannual Border Co-ordination Conference starting from Monday in Dhaka.

Action against Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs) in Bangladesh, issues related to border infrastructure, joint efforts for effective implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), Confidence Building Measures (CBM), and other issues will also be raised in the four-day conference being held from August 25 to August 28.

Discussion Between Forces of India and Bangladesh to Be Held in Dhaka

The co-conference between India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be organised by the BGB at Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka.

During this conference, the BSF delegation, led by BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, will meet the BGB delegation, headed by its Director General, Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.
Officials in the BSF told ANI that the conference is being organised to discuss the “border-related issues and for better coordination between both border guarding forces.”

The last BSF-BGB Border Co-ordination Conference was held from 17th to 20th February 2025 at New Delhi.
The Joint India-Bangladesh guidelines for Border Authorities – 1975 envisage that there should be frequent contacts between the border authorities of the two concerned countries to discuss the matters of immediate administrative concern.

An Indian delegation under the leadership of Ashwani Kumar, former Director General of BSF, and the Bangladesh delegation under the leadership of Major General Quazi Golam Dastgir, former Director General BDR (now BGB), met at Kolkata on December 2, 1975, for the first time to discuss mutual border problems. Since then, the meetings between DG BSF and DG BGB were held annually alternatively in India and Bangladesh till 1993.

Forces of Both Countries Meet Bi-Annually

During discussions between the Home Secretaries of India and Bangladesh that were held at Dhaka (Bangladesh) from Oct 7th to 9th, 1993, it was agreed that the Director General-level meetings between BSF and BGB were to be a bi-annual event.

In the agreed summary of discussions during the said meeting, it was emphasised that problems in the areas of mutual interests and concerns could be progressively resolved through close contacts and continuing meaningful dialogue at various levels.

Accordingly, DG BSF and DG BGB have been holding Border Coordination meetings twice a year alternatively at Delhi and Dhaka, and a joint record of discussions of these meetings is forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs after each such meeting. (ANI)

Also Read: MEA Rejects Yunus-Led Bangladesh Govt’s Claims of Anti-Dhaka Activity in India

Tags: bangladeshindia

RELATED News

Turkey’s First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: ‘I Have Faith That…’
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes Girls And E-cycles To Working Women
Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
From Fencing to Miscreants: India to Grill Bangladesh on Border Attacks in High-Stakes Talks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Fencing to Miscreants: India to Grill Bangladesh on Border Attacks in High-Stakes Talks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Fencing to Miscreants: India to Grill Bangladesh on Border Attacks in High-Stakes Talks
From Fencing to Miscreants: India to Grill Bangladesh on Border Attacks in High-Stakes Talks
From Fencing to Miscreants: India to Grill Bangladesh on Border Attacks in High-Stakes Talks
From Fencing to Miscreants: India to Grill Bangladesh on Border Attacks in High-Stakes Talks

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?