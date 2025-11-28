From S-400 Squadrons To Sukhoi-57 Fighter Jets: Major Defence Deals Expected During PM Modi–Putin Meeting

The Kremlin on Friday confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 4–5. The visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian state news agencies reported. Earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had already announced that Putin would travel to India for the annual summit and to meet PM Modi.

According to the MEA, Russian President Putin will pay a State Visit to India for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit. During his stay, he is scheduled to meet PM Modi and attend a banquet hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu.

Putin’s visit comes at a crucial time as India and Russia are discussing major defence deals. New Delhi is keen on expanding its air defence capabilities. Both sides have been in talks to finalise a new deal for five additional S-400 regiments, which would raise India’s total to 10. Officials, however, have not yet clarified whether this purchase would be under the Make in India programme or through a direct import route like the previous systems.

The S-400 has already proved its value for India. During Operation Sindoor, the system detected and destroyed Pakistani drones attempting strikes. India is also awaiting the delivery of the last two regiments from the earlier contract. According to reports, discussions on the new S-400 package may also come up during the PM Modi–Putin meeting.

On the other hand, speculation about India acquiring Russia’s Su-57 fighter jets has not led to any concrete decisions. Reports suggested that New Delhi might consider buying two squadrons of the advanced aircraft, but some reports also claimed that there is no plan or approval yet.

According to a report by The Print, officials believe that the only fully developed 5th-generation fighter available in the market today is the US-made F-35. India is also examining similar next-generation fighter programmes being developed by South Korea and several European countries as it evaluates long-term options.

