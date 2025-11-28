LIVE TV
Home > India > Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4, 5; For 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit: MEA

Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4, 5; For 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit: MEA

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 4-5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss bilateral relations and strategic cooperation.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 28, 2025 13:38:12 IST

Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4, 5; For 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit: MEA

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in New Delhi on December 4 for a two-day state visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a formal invitation to President Putin for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. During the visit, leaders will discuss bilateral relations, strategic partnerships, and regional developments.

President Droupadi Murmu will officially receive President Putin at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and host a state banquet in his honour. The summit will provide an opportunity for both countries to review ongoing collaborations and strengthen ties across economic, defense, and technological sectors.

During the visit, President Putin will hold formal talks with Prime Minister Modi to discuss critical issues and future cooperation. According to the MEA, the discussions will focus on consolidating the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ between India and Russia.

The leaders will also exchange views on pressing regional and global challenges, including economic growth, energy security, and geopolitical stability. The visit underscores India and Russia’s shared commitment to deepening strategic ties. Officials from both nations will attend the meetings, review progress in existing projects, and explore new avenues for collaboration in defense, trade, science, and technology sectors.

President Droupadi Murmu will host a ceremonial banquet in honour of President Putin during the two-day visit. The event will mark the formal diplomatic welcome and highlight India’s respect for its long-standing strategic partner.

The MEA emphasized that this state visit aims to strengthen the partnership between the two nations, showcase mutual respect, and set the roadmap for future collaborations. The banquet and associated diplomatic engagements will offer a platform for cultural exchanges and reaffirm India-Russia ties.

High-level officials, diplomats, and business leaders will participate, reinforcing the significance of bilateral relations and the ongoing dialogue on regional and global issues of shared concern.

The visit is expected to enhance diplomatic engagement and reaffirm India and Russia’s commitment to strategic alignment. The MEA highlighted that the summit reflects shared priorities and common interests, providing momentum for future collaborations across multiple sectors.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 1:31 PM IST
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4, 5; For 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit: MEA

QUICK LINKS