LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas
LIVE TV
Home > India > Lionel Messi Set To Visit India For GOAT Tour 2025, All Thanks To Satadru Dutta Making It Possible, Who Is He?

Lionel Messi Set To Visit India For GOAT Tour 2025, All Thanks To Satadru Dutta Making It Possible, Who Is He?

Lionel Messi returns to India after 14 years for a three-day tour across four cities, including Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The Hyderabad event on December 13 will feature a 7v7 exhibition match, musical performances, and fan celebrations.

Lionel Messi In India
Lionel Messi In India

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 28, 2025 12:38:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lionel Messi Set To Visit India For GOAT Tour 2025, All Thanks To Satadru Dutta Making It Possible, Who Is He?

Lionel Messi is set to return to India after 14 years in what promises to be a thrilling fan event. The Barcelona legend will take part in a three-day tour across four major cities. Kolkata, New Delhi, and Mumbai were confirmed as venues earlier, while Hyderabad was added late Thursday night.

Messi will arrive in Hyderabad on December 13, where an evening of celebrations is planned. The World Cup winner will play a 7v7 exhibition match, followed by musical performances. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host the Hyderabad event.

Tickets for the Hyderabad show will go on sale on Friday, November 28, at 12:00 PM via District. Fans can purchase tickets through district.in or the District App, the only official ticketing platform. The match will feature Messi playing alongside young talent, combined with penalty shootouts and a musical concert honoring him.

Lionel Messi India Tour Schedule:

  • Saturday, December 13: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata – 10:30 AM IST

  • Saturday, December 13: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad – 7:00 PM IST

  • Sunday, December 14: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 5:00 PM IST

  • Monday, December 15: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi – 1:30 PM IST

Who is Satadru Dutta?

Born in Rishra, Hooghly district, West Bengal,  Satadru started his career in finance and investment but later followed his passion for sports. Dutta now works as a full-time sports promoter, event organizer, and philanthropist. Over the years, he has brought football legends like Pele, Diego Maradona, and Cafu to India.

Dutta focuses on creating world-class sports events while promoting youth engagement. His efforts have helped India gain global recognition in sports event management. Dutta’s dedication combines business expertise with a vision to expand India’s presence in international football.

Satadru Dutta’s Vision for Sports Promotion

Dutta admires India’s cricket legend Sourav Ganguly and envisions Kolkata and India as emerging football hubs. He owns a sports promotion and event management company, branded as ‘A Satadru Dutta Initiative.’ The company focuses on sports marketing, celebrity management, and social initiatives.

Dutta’s vision centers on bringing international sports icons and events to India. He wants to inspire young athletes, provide fans with unique experiences, and promote India as a key destination for global sports. Through these efforts, Dutta strengthens the sports ecosystem while creating opportunities for education, training, and youth engagement across the country.

The Initiative to Bring Lionel Messi to India

Satadru Dutta decided to bring Lionel Messi to India to honor the footballer’s legendary career and provide fans an opportunity to witness him live. The GOAT Tour 2025 will celebrate Messi’s achievements and inspire sports enthusiasts nationwide. Dutta’s company manages every aspect of the tour, including logistics, marketing, fan engagement, and charitable events.

The initiative also focuses on promoting youth development programs and motivating future athletes. By hosting Messi in India, Dutta aims to create a platform that blends legacy, culture, and inspiration, encouraging young talents to pursue excellence in sports.

The GOAT Tour 2025 in India will include exhibition matches, fan interaction sessions, meet-and-greets with Messi, charitable appearances, and youth development programs. Satadru Dutta plans to use the tour to inspire young athletes and promote positive social change through sports.

Fans will enjoy exclusive experiences while learning from the football legend’s journey. The tour also aims to position India as a global sports destination. 

Must Read: Watch: MS Dhoni Drives Virat Kohli In His Personal Car After Reunion In Ranchi – Did You Know Both Had Major Controversies With Gautam Gambhir?

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 12:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: GOAT Tourlionel messiLionel Messi In India

RELATED News

How Can India Still Qualify For WTC 2027 Final After 0-2 Defeat Against South Africa

Who Is Bandhu Man Singh? Delhi Police Arrests Key Conspirator In Kapil Sharma’s Canada Cafe Shooting Case

Red Fort to Get Major Security Upgrade After Delhi Blast: From AI-Powered Cameras to Drone Monitoring, Here’s What’s Planned

Flight From Delhi To Leh Cheaper Than Cab From Delhi To Gurgaon, Sparks Fare Debate Online

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (28.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

Beat Home Dust Naturally: Simple Surprising Tricks To Keep Your Space Fresh, Clean And Breathable Without Air Purifier

Apple To Open Its Fifth Store In Noida In December: Second Store In Delhi After Saket Store Record Sales, Know Exclusive Services That You Will Get In New Store

XLRI Jamshedpur Expands its Executive Education Portfolio with Business Analytics and Senior Leadership Programmes

Lionel Messi Set To Visit India For GOAT Tour 2025, All Thanks To Satadru Dutta Making It Possible, Who Is He?

Will Your Cheque Be Cancelled If You Write ‘Lac’ Instead Of ‘Lakh’? RBI Says..

Rama Raju Mantena Steals Spotlight Dancing With Brother To Naatu Naatu At Netra Mantena’s Lavish Udaipur Wedding Celebration

Which Countries Are Called Third World In 2025 – Does India Fall On The List? Full List Of Nations Affected By Donald Trump’s New Migration Freeze

Asian Equities Look Promising; UBS Says India Among Top Beneficiaries

Logiciel Solutions IPO Starts Strong as GMP Climbs and Financials Impress; Key Highlights Inside

Sterling Kodai Valley announces Cycle-Themed Suites Celebrating the Spirit of Slow Travel

Lionel Messi Set To Visit India For GOAT Tour 2025, All Thanks To Satadru Dutta Making It Possible, Who Is He?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lionel Messi Set To Visit India For GOAT Tour 2025, All Thanks To Satadru Dutta Making It Possible, Who Is He?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lionel Messi Set To Visit India For GOAT Tour 2025, All Thanks To Satadru Dutta Making It Possible, Who Is He?
Lionel Messi Set To Visit India For GOAT Tour 2025, All Thanks To Satadru Dutta Making It Possible, Who Is He?
Lionel Messi Set To Visit India For GOAT Tour 2025, All Thanks To Satadru Dutta Making It Possible, Who Is He?
Lionel Messi Set To Visit India For GOAT Tour 2025, All Thanks To Satadru Dutta Making It Possible, Who Is He?

QUICK LINKS