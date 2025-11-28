Lionel Messi Set To Visit India For GOAT Tour 2025, All Thanks To Satadru Dutta Making It Possible, Who Is He?

Lionel Messi is set to return to India after 14 years in what promises to be a thrilling fan event. The Barcelona legend will take part in a three-day tour across four major cities. Kolkata, New Delhi, and Mumbai were confirmed as venues earlier, while Hyderabad was added late Thursday night.

Messi will arrive in Hyderabad on December 13, where an evening of celebrations is planned. The World Cup winner will play a 7v7 exhibition match, followed by musical performances. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host the Hyderabad event.

Tickets for the Hyderabad show will go on sale on Friday, November 28, at 12:00 PM via District. Fans can purchase tickets through district.in or the District App, the only official ticketing platform. The match will feature Messi playing alongside young talent, combined with penalty shootouts and a musical concert honoring him.

Lionel Messi India Tour Schedule:

Saturday, December 13: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata – 10:30 AM IST

Saturday, December 13: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad – 7:00 PM IST

Sunday, December 14: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 5:00 PM IST

Monday, December 15: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi – 1:30 PM IST

Who is Satadru Dutta?

Born in Rishra, Hooghly district, West Bengal, Satadru started his career in finance and investment but later followed his passion for sports. Dutta now works as a full-time sports promoter, event organizer, and philanthropist. Over the years, he has brought football legends like Pele, Diego Maradona, and Cafu to India.

Dutta focuses on creating world-class sports events while promoting youth engagement. His efforts have helped India gain global recognition in sports event management. Dutta’s dedication combines business expertise with a vision to expand India’s presence in international football.

Satadru Dutta’s Vision for Sports Promotion

Dutta admires India’s cricket legend Sourav Ganguly and envisions Kolkata and India as emerging football hubs. He owns a sports promotion and event management company, branded as ‘A Satadru Dutta Initiative.’ The company focuses on sports marketing, celebrity management, and social initiatives.

Dutta’s vision centers on bringing international sports icons and events to India. He wants to inspire young athletes, provide fans with unique experiences, and promote India as a key destination for global sports. Through these efforts, Dutta strengthens the sports ecosystem while creating opportunities for education, training, and youth engagement across the country.

The Initiative to Bring Lionel Messi to India

Satadru Dutta decided to bring Lionel Messi to India to honor the footballer’s legendary career and provide fans an opportunity to witness him live. The GOAT Tour 2025 will celebrate Messi’s achievements and inspire sports enthusiasts nationwide. Dutta’s company manages every aspect of the tour, including logistics, marketing, fan engagement, and charitable events.

The initiative also focuses on promoting youth development programs and motivating future athletes. By hosting Messi in India, Dutta aims to create a platform that blends legacy, culture, and inspiration, encouraging young talents to pursue excellence in sports.

The GOAT Tour 2025 in India will include exhibition matches, fan interaction sessions, meet-and-greets with Messi, charitable appearances, and youth development programs. Satadru Dutta plans to use the tour to inspire young athletes and promote positive social change through sports.

Fans will enjoy exclusive experiences while learning from the football legend’s journey. The tour also aims to position India as a global sports destination.

