G7 Summit: UK-US Sign Trade Deal, Canada-US Talks Still In Limbo

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump announced that a new UK-U.S. trade agreement has officially been finalized. The two leaders announced the deal at the G7 summit in Canada.

G7 Summit: “It’s Done,” Says Trump on US-UK Trade Deal

Speaking to reporters in Canada, President Trump confirmed the signing of the trade deal with the United Kingdom, declaring, “We signed it, and it’s done.” The statement was delivered during a joint appearance with Prime Minister Starmer at the summit.

In what appeared to be a brief slip, Trump mistakenly referred to signing “a trade agreement with the European Union” before correcting course and emphasizing the bilateral nature of the UK-U.S. deal.

Describing the outcome, Trump added, “It’s a fair deal for both. It’ll produce a lot of jobs, a lot of income.”

Prime Minister Starmer welcomed the announcement, emphasizing the practical impact of the agreement.

“Donald, thank you very much. This now implements on car tariffs and aerospace. A really important agreement,” Starmer said. “And so this is a very good day for both of our countries, a real sign of strength.”

G7 Summit: Canada-U.S. Tariff Talks Stall, Diplomats Hopefull

While the UK and US celebrated their breakthrough, efforts to resolve ongoing trade tensions between Canada and the U.S. showed little tangible progress.

A private meeting between President Trump and Mark Carney failed to yield a breakthrough. Similarly, follow-up discussions between senior Canadian and US officials at the G7 summit did not result in an agreement.

Despite the setbacks, Canadian Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc, who is leading Canada’s trade efforts, expressed cautious optimism.

“Talks are not blocked,” LeBlanc said, underscoring that discussions were still active despite delays. “I would have liked it to be two weeks ago. I would have liked it to be in May. But that doesn’t mean we stop doing the work.”

No Timetable, No Details on US-Canada Tariff Resolution

LeBlanc declined to specify which sectors remain sticking points in Canada’s efforts to roll back US tariffs, nor did he offer a timeline for reaching a resolution with the Trump administration.

Still, he framed the meeting between Trump and Carney as constructive.

“A large focus of that conversation was around trade and the tariffs that have been imposed and counterimposed,” he said. “We are confident, I think — positive — that we made progress.”

