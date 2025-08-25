LIVE TV
Home > World > Gaza Carnage: Global Outrage as Five Journalists Killed in Israeli Attack on Hospital

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced concern after an Israeli strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital killed 20 people, including five journalists. Among the dead were Mariam Dagga, Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Salam, and Reuters’ Hussam al-Masri. UNRWA, Spain, and CPJ condemned the attack, urging urgent global action

Spain called the killings by Israel in Gaza a violation of humanitarian law. (Image Credit - X (Times of Gaza)
Spain called the killings by Israel in Gaza a violation of humanitarian law. (Image Credit - X (Times of Gaza)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last updated: August 25, 2025 23:15:49 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his displeasure at Israel after its forces killed 20 people inside a hospital in Gaza, five of whom were journalists. When Donald Trump was asked about the incident by a few journalists, the U.S. President seemed largely unaware but later said that he is “not happy about it.” He added, “I don’t want to see it. At the same time, we have to end that whole nightmare.”

Among those killed was Mariam Dagga, a 33-year-old freelance journalist who had been reporting for multiple outlets since the start of the Gaza war. She had documented dire conditions at Nasser Hospital, highlighting doctors’ struggles to save malnourished children with no prior health complications.

Freelance Journalists Working for Several Media Houses Killed by Israeli Assualt

Al Jazeera confirmed the death of its journalist Mohammed Salam in the strike on Nasser Hospital. Reuters reported that its contractor, cameraman Hussam al-Masri, was also killed, while another contractor, photographer Hatem Khaled, was injured in the same attack.

Nasser Hospital, located in Khan Younis, is the largest medical facility in southern Gaza and has been hit repeatedly during the 22-month conflict. Hospital officials have consistently warned of severe shortages of staff and supplies as the war continues.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), has called for urgent protection of journalists, doctors, and aid workers in Gaza after the latest deadly strike on Nasser Hospital.

He said he was shocked by what he described as the attempt to “silence the last remaining voices reporting about children dying silently and famine” in the enclave. Lazzarini also urged for restrictions on aid to be lifted immediately to stop the famine.

Spain, Global Media Groups Condemn Israeli Killings in Gaza

“Time for political will,” he wrote. “Not tomorrow, now.”

Spain strongly condemned the Israeli strike, calling it a “serious” and “unacceptable” violation of humanitarian law.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) also denounced the attack, which killed five journalists, and urged the global community to hold Israel accountable for what it called “ongoing unlawful attacks on the press.”

Sara Qudah, CPJ’s regional director, said Israel’s killing of journalists in Gaza continues “while the world watches and fails to act firmly on the most horrific attacks the press has ever faced in recent history.”

“These murders must end now. The perpetrators must not be allowed to act with impunity,” she added.

Tags: gazaisrael

