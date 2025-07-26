Gaza Hunger Crisis Deepens as 122 Dead from Starvation

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is escalating rapidly with each passing day, as nine people died due to malnutrition on Friday, local media reports said.

Until now, 122 people have died in Gaza, the majority of whom are children, reports added.

Moreover, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) stated that nearly 33 percent of Gazans are living without access to food.

It said that amid rising cases of malnutrition, close to 90,000 women and children need urgent treatment.

Many Countries Ready To Provide Aid in Gaza

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Friday that Britain may start air-dropping aid into Gaza.

This followed a letter signed by over a third of UK Members of Parliament calling on the government to recognize a Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, Israel has denied any blockade on aid and instead accused Hamas of grabbing the food.

Notably, the supply of food aid in Gaza is controlled by Israel.

Amid the rising deaths, global rights groups have urged more food and medicines in Gaza.

Germany, France, and the UK also called on Israel to put an end to its restrictions in Gaza so that more humanitarian aid can be provided in the war-torn city.

The three stated that Gaza is facing a “humanitarian catastrophe” and urged an end to the assaults in the city.

UN Slams Lack of International Actions Amid Worsening Conditions In Gaza

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also criticized the global response, saying he could not understand the “indifference and inaction” of the international community.

He noted that over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed since 27 May while trying to collect food, referring to the US- and Israeli-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) distribution system.

The rising pressure has resulted in Israel agreeing to airdrop the aid in Gaza.

Many countries, such as the UK, UAE, and Jordan, have supported the Israeli decision.

Reportedly, these countries are preparing to deliver aid into Gaza through air routes but are seeking an Israeli signal to enter the city.

More than 58,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the war that began in October 2023, with no end in sight.

