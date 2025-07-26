LIVE TV
Home > World > US President Donald Trump Accuses Hamas for Gaza Peace Talks Failure

US President Donald Trump Accuses Hamas for Gaza Peace Talks Failure

US President Donald Trump blamed Hamas for stalled Gaza ceasefire talks, backing Israel to escalate its offensive. He withdrew negotiators from Doha, citing Hamas’s bad faith, and urged “finishing the job.” Trump also defended US aid to Gaza amid criticism and plans to meet UK PM Starmer.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 26, 2025 13:40:54 IST

US President Donald Trump on Friday blamed Hamas for the breakdown of Gaza ceasefire talks, signalling support for Israel to escalate its military campaign, local media reported.

“I think they want to die, and it’s very, very bad,” Trump said of Hamas while speaking to reporters before departing for a weekend trip to Scotland. “It got to be to a point where you’re gonna have to finish the job.”

The comments marked a clear shift from just weeks ago when Trump appeared confident a deal was close that would end the conflict, release remaining hostages, and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, reports noted.

Donald Trump Claims Hamas Does Not Want Ceasefire in Gaza

This week, Trump’s administration pulled back its negotiators from talks in Doha, citing concerns that Hamas was not “coordinated” or “acting in good faith.” Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, said he was exploring “alternative options” to secure the release of hostages.

Trump, asked about his recent interactions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said only that they were “sort of disappointing.” He added, “They’re gonna have to fight and they’re gonna have to clean it up. You’re gonna have to get rid of ‘em.”

While Trump placed blame squarely on Hamas, officials in Egypt and Qatar described the current pause in talks as “normal in the context of these complex negotiations.” A senior Israeli official also said the talks had “not at all” collapsed.

Trump claimed Hamas had little incentive to negotiate, noting the dwindling number of hostages still held. “Now we’re down to the final hostages, and they know what happens after you get the final hostages, and basically, because of that, they really didn’t want to make a deal,” Trump said.

Are Ceasefire Talks With Hamas Still Possible?

US officials said the administration hopes Trump’s firm rhetoric and Witkoff’s withdrawal will pressure Hamas to return to the table, according to reports.

At the White House, Trump also responded to criticism over US aid, saying, “People don’t know this, and we didn’t certainly get any acknowledgement or thank you, but we contributed $60 million to food and supplies and everything else. We hope the money gets there, because you know, that money gets taken. The food gets taken. We’re going to do more, but we gave a lot of money.”

An internal US review has found no evidence of widespread theft of US-funded aid by Hamas in Gaza, reports said.

Trump is scheduled to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland over the weekend. On Friday, Starmer called Israel’s military escalation in Gaza “indefensible.”

 (Inputs From ANI)

