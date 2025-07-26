Germany, France, United Kingdom Urge Immediate Ceasefire and More Aid in Gaza

E3 leaders – Germany, UK and France underscored that the time has come to end the war in Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe in the tiny strip and called for an immediate end to the conflict.

The declaration was shared by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday. In a post on X, he said, “The time has come to end the war in Gaza. We – France, the United Kingdom and Germany – urge all parties to bring an end to the conflict by reaching an immediate ceasefire”.

“A negotiated ceasefire is the best chance to bring the hostages home, end the anguish of their families and finally bring relief to the civilian population in Gaza,” leaders of the three European countries (E3) said.

E3 Calls For Immediate End to Hostilities in Gaza

They urged all parties to bring an end to the conflict by reaching an immediate ceasefire and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages who have been held captive by Hamas since October 7, 2023.

They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. “The disarmament of Hamas is imperative, and Hamas must have no role in the future of Gaza. We reaffirm our commitment to supporting the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, and Egypt,” read the statement.

It decried the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, where the basic needs of the civilian population are not being met.

UK, Germany, France Want To Discuss Prospects of Two-State Solution

The European leaders also voiced firm opposition to all efforts to impose Israeli sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

“We firmly oppose all efforts to impose Israeli sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Threats of annexation, settlements and acts of settler violence against Palestinians undermine the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution”, the statement added.

They reiterated their commitment to working together with international partners, including at the United Nations, to develop a specific and credible plan for the next phase in Gaza that will establish transitional governance and security arrangements, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid on a large scale.

Reiterating its call for an immediate ceasefire, the statement concluded by saying, “We stand ready to take further action to support an immediate ceasefire and a political process that leads to lasting security and peace for Israelis, Palestinians and the entire region.”

