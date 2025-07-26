What Is Next For Gaza Ceasefire As US Withdraws From Talks?

The State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt have reaffirmed the continuation of their intensive efforts in the Gaza Strip mediation file, according to a statement released by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qatar, Egypt on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

The statement, issued on Friday, said the two nations aim “to reach an agreement that brings an end to the war, alleviates the humanitarian suffering in the enclave, ensures the protection of civilians, and facilitates the exchange of detainees and prisoners.”

Also Read: PM Netanyahu Says Israel Weighing Alternatives to Gaza Ceasefire Talks With Hamas

Highlighting recent developments, the statement noted, “Some progress has been achieved during the most recent intensive round of negotiations, which lasted for three weeks.” It added that the suspension of talks “with a view to holding consultations before resuming dialogue once again is a normal procedure within the context of these complex negotiations.”

Both countries urged restraint against misinformation, stating, “The two states call for refraining from being swayed by leaks circulated by certain media outlets in attempts to undermine these efforts and influence the course of the negotiation process.”

Suffering in Gaza

It stressed that such leaks “do not reflect reality and originate from parties uninformed about the progress of the negotiations.”

Calling on media outlets to uphold responsible journalism, the statement said, “The two countries call on international media outlets to act responsibly and uphold the ethics of journalism, by highlighting the unprecedented suffering taking place in the Gaza Strip, rather than playing a role in undermining efforts aimed at ending the war.”

The statement concluded by reaffirming the commitment of Qatar and Egypt, in partnership with the United States, “to continuing efforts toward reaching a comprehensive agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.”

Gaza Ceasefire Talks in Qatar Stalled

This comes amid reports that negotiations in Qatar have stalled, and after an unnamed Israeli official claimed that Israel accepted a Qatari proposal for a 60-day ceasefire and hostage release deal, which was allegedly rejected by Hamas. In response, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum released a statement tonight expressing deep concern.

According to the Forum’s announcement, “Missing the current momentum would be a serious failure; every day the war continues is an achievement for Hamas and a serious risk for our hostages and soldiers.”

The Forum also referenced a Channel 12 poll in which 74% of Israelis, including 60% of those who voted for the current coalition under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, supported an agreement with Hamas to release all hostages in exchange for ending the war in Gaza.

“All the polls and data show that an absolute majority of the nation of Israel wants an end to the war in Gaza and the return of hostages. They agree that it is in Israel’s interest, including a decisive majority among coalition voters,” said the Families.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: UN Seeks Increase In Gaza Aid as 20 Percent Children Suffering From Starvation