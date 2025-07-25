Home > World > PM Netanyahu Says Israel Weighing Alternatives to Gaza Ceasefire Talks With Hamas

PM Netanyahu Says Israel Weighing Alternatives to Gaza Ceasefire Talks With Hamas

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said his government is exploring alternatives to ceasefire talks with Hamas after the recall of Israeli and the US negotiating teams. With Gaza’s humanitarian crisis worsening, uncertainty looms over the fate of hostages and the possibility of peace.

PM Netanyahu signalled Israel may consider alternatives to Gaza ceasefire talks with Hamas, raising fears as humanitarian crisis deepens and pressure mounts for a truce. (Photo: X/@netanyahu)
Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 25, 2025 20:38:00 IST

The future of the Gaza ceasefire negotiations appears to be hanging by a thread as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested on Friday that his government might now be considering “alternative options” to talks with Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Friday.

Delegations Pulled, Talks Stalled

Netanyahu’s statement came a day after both Israel and the US recalled their negotiating teams from Qatar, following what President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff described as Hamas’s “lack of desire” to reach an agreement, the report stated.

“Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office.

“Together with our US allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas’s terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region,” the Israeli PM’s office said.

Witkoff, for his part, has said that the US would also consider other avenues, though neither side elaborated on what those might be.

Hamas Says ‘Negotiations Still On’

Despite the pullout, Hamas official Bassem Naim told reporters Friday that the Israeli delegation had only returned for consultations and was expected back in Qatar next week, as reported by The Associated Press. He insisted negotiations saw progress being made on key issues, including a ceasefire agenda, future talks, and humanitarian aid delivery.

The Palestinian group, the report said, further claimed that Witkoff’s remarks were meant to pressure its members ahead of a new round of talks, particularly to the political benefit of Netanyahu.

Humanitarian Crisis and Global Pressure

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to worsen. Over two million people are reportedly facing hunger, and more than 100 aid organisations have slammed Israel’s blockade on the war-ravaged territory and criticised a new aid model as ineffective. Reports suggest even charity staff lack sufficient food supplies.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognise Palestine as a state, saying, “The urgent thing today is that the war in Gaza stops and the civilian population is saved.”

Ceasefire Deal Stuck on Core Demands

The proposed deal includes a 60-day ceasefire, during which Hamas would release 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 others, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and increased aid. However, both sides reportedly remain divided on two core issues, with Hamas demanding a full Israeli withdrawal, and Israel insisting that Hamas completely disarm and relinquish total power.

Continued Violence on the Ground

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have continued. According to Nasser Hospital, at least 22 people were killed since Thursday night – some in strikes, others while seeking to access aid.

