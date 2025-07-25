Home > World > France’s Move to Recognise Palestinian State Draws Backlash from Israel and the US

France's Move to Recognise Palestinian State Draws Backlash from Israel and the US

French President Emmanuel Macron announced France's intention to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly, aiming to push for lasting peace. The move, the first by a major Western nation, sparked strong condemnations from Israel and the United States, who warn it undermines security and peace efforts.

France plans to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN this September, drawing strong criticism from Israel and the US amid Middle East tensions. (Photo: X/@EricLDaugh)
Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 25, 2025 17:12:13 IST

French President Emmanuel Macron’s Thursday announcement that France will officially recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly coming September has drawn ire from the US and Israel, with both slamming the French leadership for what they believe is Paris undermining the US-led peace efforts to broker a ceasefire to end the long-drawn Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

“True to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognise the state of Palestine,” Macron said in a letter addressed to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, as reported by Reuters.

“I will make this solemn announcement at the UN General Assembly next September.” 



France, home to Europe’s largest Jewish and Muslim communities, would become the first major Western country to take this step. According to the report, around 40 foreign ministers are expected to attend the upcoming UN General Assembly session.

Earlier this year, a planned UN conference co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia to discuss Palestinian statehood was postponed due to American pressure and escalating regional conflict.

Sharp Backlash from Israel

Calling the proposition a “reward [for] terror” and slamming it for posing a risk to Israel’s security, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said, “A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it.”

“Let us be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel,” Netanyahu said, according to Reuters.

Terming the move “a disgrace and a surrender to terrorism,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that the French plan would threaten Israel’s security and existence.

According to Reuters, Israeli officials have reportedly pressured France for months to prevent the recognition, even threatening to reduce intelligence sharing and complicate French regional initiatives.

US and Allies Reject the Move

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also expressed strong opposition to Macron’s move, reportedly saying, “This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th.”

Canada, meanwhile, has urged all parties to negotiate a ceasefire and criticised Israel’s handling of humanitarian aid to Gaza. 

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called on Hamas to release hostages and for Israel to respect Palestinian territories.

Palestinian Authority Vice President Hussein Al Sheikh, however, thanked France on social media, saying Macron’s decision reflects “France’s commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people’s rights to self-determination and the establishment of our independent state.

ALSO READ: France To Recognize Palestine This Year: Which Other Nations Recognize It?

France’s Move to Recognise Palestinian State Draws Backlash from Israel and the US

