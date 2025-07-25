France To Recognize Palestine This Year: Which Other Nations Recognize It?

French President Emmanuel Macron has done something unthinkable related to Palestine as Israeli continnues to pound Gaza and hundreds die of hunger in the war torn region.

France To Become First G7 Country To Recognize Palestine

On Thursday, Macron announced that France will formally recognise Palestine as a state later this year in September by making a formal announcement in United Nations General Assembly in September.

The declaration to declare Palestine as a state was made in a letter to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. France will be the first G7 country to recognize the Palestinian state which will set ball rolling for the countries in the group inccluding Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US.

Consistent with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine. I will make this solemn announcement before the United Nations General Assembly this coming September.… pic.twitter.com/VTSVGVH41I — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 24, 2025

In the letter and accompanying public post, Macron also called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and greater humanitarian access to the war-torn territory.

Benjamin Netanyahu Says Emmanuel Macron Is Rewarding Terror

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly criticised the move, accusing Macron of endangering Israel’s security.

Posting on X, Netanyahu said the recognition of a Palestinian state under current conditions “rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy.”

He added, “A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel – not to live in peace beside it.”

“Let’s be clear: The Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel,” he warned.

Will UK And Its Allies reccognize Palestine?

Macron’s announcement is likely to put pressure on other Western nations, including the UK. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer reiterated on Thursday that Palestinian statehood is “the inalienable right of the Palestinian people.”

However, Starmer remains cautious about immediate recognition, insisting that such a step should come as part of a broader peace process following a ceasefire in Gaza.

“A ceasefire will put us on a path to the recognition of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution which guarantees peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis,” Starmer said.

Which Countries In G20 Recognize Palestine?

Currently, more than 140 countries around the world recognise Palestine as a state. Within the G20, half of the member nations have extended such recognition, but key Western powers including the US, UK, and Germany have not.

Domestically in the UK, pressure is mounting on Starmer’s government to shift policy. Prominent Labour figures, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, have publicly urged for immediate recognition of Palestinian statehood.*

Just hours before Macron’s letter became public, Starmer said he would hold an emergency call with the leaders of France and Germany to address what he called the “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza.

“The suffering and starvation unfolding in Gaza is unspeakable and indefensible,” he said. “It has been grave for some time, but it has now reached new depths and continues to worsen.”

