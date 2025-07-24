Home > World > UN Laments Israeli Blockade Of Humanitarian Aid As Gaza Crisis Worsens

UN Laments Israeli Blockade Of Humanitarian Aid As Gaza Crisis Worsens

The UN says it can't verify the number of aid trucks at the Gaza border as Israel blocks access. OCHA's Jens Laerke cited restrictions and checkpoints as major hurdles. Meanwhile, Israel's minister Eliyahu sparked outrage, and Hamas condemned global silence over Gaza’s worsening crisis.

Hamas says Israel is committing a brutal crime in the Palestinian city
Hamas says Israel is committing a brutal crime in the Palestinian city

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 24, 2025 21:28:17 IST

The United Nations stated it is unsure of the number of trucks waiting at the Gaza border due to blockade by Israel, local media reports said.

The official of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Jens Laerke, said Israel has denied the UN’s request to be present at border crossings as the Israeli army considers them as militarized zones.

Hence, the UN “cannot verify” the quantity of “supplies” stuck at the crossing, the official was quoted as saying.

He added that Israel has deployed multiple check points for the humanitarian aid which enters Gaza.

UN: Israel Obstructing Humanitarian Aid Efforts

Reportedly, the aid crosses into Gaza from Israel and then the trucks leave the aid behind before returning to Israel.

The trucks then need a permission from authorities in Gaza to travel toward the crossing and collect the aid.

“It is not just about the denial of requests to pick up aid,” Laerke emphasized. “As the occupying power and a party to the conflict, Israel must facilitate humanitarian efforts to the point where the aid reaches the people who need it to survive.”

This obligation includes providing timely authorisations, permitting the use of safer and multiple routes, instructing troops to stay clear of aid convoys, and ensuring civilians are not targeted along the way.

“Without all these conditions met, safe and principled delivery of aid at scale cannot happen,” he said, adding that even when approved, missions are often obstructed on the ground.

Hamas Calls For Sustained Global Pressure On Israel 

On the other hand, Israeli minister Amichai Eliyahu has stated that the Israeli government under Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to “wipe out Gaza” and clear it for Jewish settlement, media reports said.

Hamas, in response, said that as Gaza faces humanitarian crisis, a “shameful silence” has been maintained by global powers.

The Palestinian group added that Israeli government is involved in “brutal crime” in Gaza, local media reports added.

Hamas urged the EU, Britain, Australia, and Canada to halt the supply of weapons to Israel.

It also said that these countries should demand accountability from Israeli regime for using starvation as a tool of genocide.

Also Read: European Union Warns Of Action Against Israel Amid Surge In Gaza Deaths

Tags: Aidgazaisraelun

RELATED News

India-UK Unveil 10-Year Plan To Boost All-Round Relations With Vision 2035
China-Backed Hackers Breach US Agencies in Major Microsoft SharePoint Cyberattack
Watch | Mid-Air Chaos: Women Punch Male Passenger On AirAsia Flight After Loud Chat Dispute
Indian Medical Team Starts Treatment of Victims In Bangladesh After Jet Crash
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls India-UK Trade Deal ‘New Chapter’ In Bilateral Ties

LATEST NEWS

Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Passes Away at 71
UN Laments Israeli Blockade Of Humanitarian Aid As Gaza Crisis Worsens
Sheikh Mohammed Joins PFL Ownership, Supercharging MMA’s Rise In The Middle East
Dil Bechara Turns Five: Sanjana Sanghi Pays Hearfelt Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput With An Unseen BTS
Does Brad Pitt Approve Of Ex-Flame Jennifer Aniston’s New Rumoured Boyfriend?
Home Minister Amit Shah Unveils National Cooperative Police 2025 To Set Up One Cooperative In Each Village
Liam Payne’s Sister Goes Back The Memory Lane On One Direction Completing 15 Years: They Are Always So Proud Of You
India’s Solar Surge: How Solar Now Powers 24% Of The Nation’s Energy Capacity, What’s Next?
Golden Earring Guitarist George Kooymans Passes Away At 77, Tributes Pour In
Aquarius Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Emotions Run Deep—Trust Your Instincts
UN Laments Israeli Blockade Of Humanitarian Aid As Gaza Crisis Worsens

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UN Laments Israeli Blockade Of Humanitarian Aid As Gaza Crisis Worsens

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UN Laments Israeli Blockade Of Humanitarian Aid As Gaza Crisis Worsens
UN Laments Israeli Blockade Of Humanitarian Aid As Gaza Crisis Worsens
UN Laments Israeli Blockade Of Humanitarian Aid As Gaza Crisis Worsens
UN Laments Israeli Blockade Of Humanitarian Aid As Gaza Crisis Worsens

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?