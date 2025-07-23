LIVE TV
Home > World > European Union Warns Of Action Against Israel Amid Surge In Gaza Deaths

European Union Warns Of Action Against Israel Amid Surge In Gaza Deaths

The EU warned Israel of action if starvation deaths in Gaza rise, with 80 children reportedly dead. Kaja Kallas urged Israel to allow more aid and stop attacks at food sites. The U.S. envoy will meet Israeli and Qatari officials for ceasefire talks, but uncertainty remains.

The EU official said firing at civilians waiting for food is "indefensible."
The EU official said firing at civilians waiting for food is "indefensible."

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 23, 2025 15:17:39 IST

The European Union stated that it will take action against Israel if deaths due to starvation increases in Gaza.

Reportedly, 80 children have died to due to widespread starvation and hunger in the war-torn city since the war began in 2023.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas noted that Israel should adhere to its promise of allowing more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Kallas said that if Israel doesn’t take urgent steps, “all options remain on the table.”

European Union Warns Israel Should Stop Attack On Civilians

Calling the killing of civilians who are trying to grab food as “indefensible,” she added that Israeli forces must halt their attacks on civilians standing in aid distribution sites.

Earlier this month, EU said it will review its ties with Israel following accusations that Israel is involved in war crimes and violation of human rights in Gaza.

After that, Israel had said it will allow more food aid into Gaza, but rights groups have stated that nothing has improved on ground in the Palestinian city.

Amid this, the U.S. stated that Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy, will visit Europe for possible Gaza peace talks.

He is also expected to meet senior officials of Israel and Qatar in hope of finalizing the deal.

Despite being hopeful of a ceasefire in Gaza, the US officials say situation is still uncertain and things could change quickly. 

Qatar Calls For International Pressure On Israel

Earlier, Israel did not allow the passage of most goods into Gaza in March while limited number was allowed in May.

However, the aid was allowed only through Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an organization that is managed by US and Israeli groups.

The UN noted that Israeli forces assaults on civilians at the aid sites have resulted in deaths of more than 1,000 Palestinians.

Israel denies responsibility for food shortages and says the UN’s figures are exaggerated. The GHF has also rejected the UN’s claims about deaths at its sites.

Meanwhile, Qatar said that Israel is dehumanizing Palestinians and trying to push the region into turmoil by attacking Syria as well.

The Qatari official said that global pressure is required on Israel to stop their assault on Gaza.

Tags: european uniongazaisrael

