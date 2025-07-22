UN Says Over 1,000 Palestinians Killed By Israel While Accessing Food

More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces while trying to grab food since the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operations in the war-torn city, local media reports quoted United Nations as saying.

The UN human rights official Thameen Al-Kheetan said around 1,054 were killed as they attempted to get access to food. Out of that, 766 have been killed near GHF sites and 288 were killed close to UN and other aid convoys.

Al-Kheetan added that all of them were “killed by the Israeli military.”

On Tuesday, 43 Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks, media reports said. 10 of these were searching for foods, reportedly.

Widespread Hunger And Starvation Due To Israeli Blockade

This incident occurred a day after Israeli tanks invaded central Gaza for the first time since the war began.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. Israeli blockade has resulted in severe food crisis.

Media reports said that 15 people including four children have died due to starvation and malnutrition.

This also includes a 40-day-old baby in Gaza. Reportedly, 21 children have died so far due to hunger.

These deaths were recorded at many hospitals such as al-Shifa Hospital, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and Nasser Hospital. All these hospitals are in Gaza, reports said.

UN Official Says Catastrophic Conditions In Gaza

Meanwhile, the United Nations Agency for Palestinian refugees have said that over one million children in Gaza are suffering from severe starvation.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said that healthcare workers are “fainting due to hunger” in the Palestinian city, media reports said.

Rachel Cummings, humanitarian director at Save the Children, said the situation is nothing less than “catastrophic.”

She added that while food is almost unavailable, all the markets are empty, and safe water for drinking is absent.

Reports added that children are carrying empty bowls while they seek food and water.

Pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers are also facing malnourishment while the aid workers are surviving on just one meal a day.

She concluded by saying that everyone is hungry in Gaza now, media reports noted.

