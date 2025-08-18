Gaza Under Fire: 62,000 Dead as Israel Pushes for Final Assault to Capture City

Israel’s army has increased its attacks on Gaza City as part of a wider operation to take control of the last big population centre in the enclave. The strikes have forced tens of thousands of starving Palestinians to flee once again.

Neighbourhoods such as Zeitoun, Sabra, Remal and Tuffah have faced the heaviest bombardments in recent days. A spokesperson from the United Nations warned that Israel’s plan to push Palestinians further south will only add to their suffering.

Thousands of Gazans Forced to Flee as Israel Army Presses Into the City

In Zeitoun, days of continuous strikes have destroyed much of the area and forced thousands of families to leave. On Sunday, at least seven people were killed when an Israeli air strike hit al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

The Israeli army said it will provide tents and equipment for shelters to those displaced. However, rights groups have described Israel’s actions during the 22-month war as acts of genocide.

Local media reports said heavy artillery and air raids had forced many people to abandon their homes. Reports explained that Zeitoun is a crowded area where many families had been sheltering. People were shocked when the bombardments began. Some tried to stay, but as violence grew, many had no choice but to flee, hungry and devastated, leaving everything behind.

Global Criticism of Israel’s Decision to Occupy Gaza City

Last week, Israel confirmed plans to advance deeper into Gaza City and move its residents south, a decision widely condemned internationally. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces charges at the International Criminal Court for war crimes, claimed civilians would be moved to “safe zones.” But these same areas have also been attacked.

Nearly 90 percent of Gaza’s 2.4 million people are now displaced, most of them struggling with extreme hunger. Gaza’s Ministry of Health said on Sunday that at least seven more people, including children, had died of starvation in 24 hours. This brings the death toll from hunger to 258, among them 110 children, caused by Israel’s siege.

On the same day, Israeli strikes killed at least 57 Palestinians, including 38 people waiting for aid. Since the war began in October 2023, nearly 62,000 Palestinians have been killed.

