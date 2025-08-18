LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Are Thousands Of Israelis Flooding Streets? Hostage Families Lead Protests, Demand…

Why Are Thousands Of Israelis Flooding Streets? Hostage Families Lead Protests, Demand…

Thousands of Israelis staged a nationwide strike demanding a Gaza cease-fire and the release of hostages held by Hamas. Protests erupted in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and major highways, causing traffic chaos and clashes with police. Families of hostages led the demonstrations, calling for urgent action amid ongoing military operations.

Israelis strike nationwide demanding Gaza cease-fire and hostage release, protests erupt in major cities. Photo/X.
Israelis strike nationwide demanding Gaza cease-fire and hostage release, protests erupt in major cities. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 18, 2025 02:49:44 IST

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Sunday, participating in a nationwide general strike to demand a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas. The protests, supported by the families of hostages, saw demonstrators gather in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and on major highways, blocking traffic despite ongoing military operations.

At least 30 protesters were arrested after flooding the streets, with some setting cars and tires ablaze, leading to clashes with police attempting to reopen the roadways, *The Times of Israel* reported.

Who Is Leading the Protests in Israel?

The strike and demonstrations were organized by the October Council, a group representing the families of 251 people kidnapped and more than 1,200 killed in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

Also Read: Hamas Blasts Israel’s Gaza Relocation Plan as ‘New Wave of Genocide and Displacement’

The council has repeatedly warned that any expansion of the war in Gaza could endanger the lives of the hostages, who have been held for over 680 days. Hamas is believed to still hold approximately 50 hostages, around 20 of whom are thought to be alive.

Hundreds of local businesses, schools, and authorities responded to the families’ call by either joining the strike or allowing employees to participate.

Solidarity Pouring in For Protests

While Histadrut, Israel’s main labor union, did not formally join the strike, its chief, Arnon Bar-David, addressed demonstrators at Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square, expressing solidarity.

“This is not an issue of left and right. This is an issue of bringing people back, bringing back people who were kidnapped, kidnapped from their bed, kidnapped from their shift and from their tank,” Bar-David said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog Supports Protests

Israeli President Isaac Herzog emphasized that the demonstrations reflect broad public support for ending the conflict to save the remaining hostages.

“There’s no Israeli who doesn’t want them back home,” Herzog said. “We can argue about philosophies, but truly, the people of Israel want our brothers and sisters back home.”

What Is Hamas and Israeli Government Saying?

Hamas has suggested willingness to step down as Gaza’s de facto rulers but has rejected proposals for disarmament without first establishing a Palestinian state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently opposed a two-state solution, arguing it would reward Hamas following the October 7 attack. Over the weekend, he reiterated that Israel’s war objectives include the full eradication of Hamas, demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, and the occupation of the enclave, along with the displacement of its 2 million residents.

Netanyahu On The Release Of Hostages

On the issue of hostages, Netanyahu has maintained that military pressure is the most effective means to secure their release. This position was strongly contested by former captive Arbel Yehoud, whose boyfriend, Ariel Cunio, remains held by Hamas.

“I know firsthand what it’s like to be in captivity. I know that military pressure doesn’t bring hostages back – it only kills them,” Yehoud told the Tel Aviv crowd. “The only way to bring them back is through a deal, all at once, without games.”

Also Read: Thousands Rally Across Israel as Hostage Crisis Fuels Nationwide Protests

Tags: gazahamasisraelisrael protests

Why Are Thousands Of Israelis Flooding Streets? Hostage Families Lead Protests, Demand…

