Hamas Blasts Israel’s Gaza Relocation Plan as ‘New Wave of Genocide and Displacement’

Hamas on Sunday called Israel’s relocation plan for Gaza City residents a “new wave of genocide and displacement” affecting hundreds of thousands, according to a Reuters report published Sunday. In a statement, the Palestinian militant group said that Israel’s deployment of tents and shelter equipment in southern Gaza was a “blatant deception” meant to “cover up a brutal crime that the occupation forces prepare to execute”, per the news agency.

Israel Says It’s for Civilian Safety

The Israeli military, however, has said that it is preparing to provide tents and shelter starting Sunday to move civilians from combat zones in northern Gaza to safer areas in the south. The objective behind the move, the IDF insists, is to “ensure their safety” amid plans to seize control of northern Gaza City, as reported by Reuters.

Calling the northern Gaza City Hamas’ last stronghold, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stressed that the relocation supports his planned offensive, even as the move has sparked international concerns.

Gaza Already Overwhelmed

Gaza, home to an estimated 2.2 million people, is already believed to have borne the brunt of a relentless war that began with the Hamas-led attack on Israel in October 2023 and Israel’s subsequent retaliatory campaign. Since then, over 61,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the conflict, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The war-ravaged territory is now facing a hunger crisis, mass displacement and nearly total physical destruction, aid groups and international agencies say.

The Dilemma of Displacement

International agencies have warned that “no place in Gaza is currently safe,” including southern zones where people are being sent. Humanitarian organisations, meanwhile, are alarmed that pushing already vulnerable people toward displacement may actually deepen suffering.

