Thousands Rally Across Israel as Hostage Crisis Fuels Nationwide Protests

In one of the largest protests since the war in Gaza began, thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Sunday, demanding a deal to bring home hostages still held in Gaza, The Associated Press reported. Organised by families of the hostages, the demonstrations led to blocked highways, businesses getting shut as participants drew solidarity from restaurants and theaters, the report said, adding that Israeli police used water cannons and arrested 38 protesters.

In Tel Aviv, a former hostage who was held by Hamas told the US-based news agency that the only way to bring (hostages) back “is through a deal, all at once, without games.”

Protesters, the report said, voiced growing frustration over Israel’s military plans to expand operations in densely populated areas of the war-ravaged enclave, fearing it could further endanger the lives of 50 remaining hostages — only 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Netanyahu Faces Pressure From All Sides

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared firm in his stance, reportedly saying, “Those who today call for an end to the war without defeating Hamas… are ensuring that the horrors of October 7 will be repeated.”

Netanyahu is facing internal political risk, with far-right cabinet members earlier threatening to topple his government over ceasefire negotiations.

According to the report, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called the protests “a bad and harmful campaign that… jeopardises Israel’s security and future.”

Aid Crisis Worsens in Gaza Amid Deaths and Malnutrition

On the same day, at least 17 Palestinians were killed while seeking aid near the Morag corridor in Gaza, the AP report stated, citing hospitals and witnesses.

Meanwhile, aid groups have denied that any gunfire erupted at their distribution sites. The Gaza Health Ministry, meanwhile, said that at least seven more people died, reportedly due to malnutrition, bringing the death toll to over 61,900.

The UN recently warned that starvation in Gaza has hit record levels even as most aid remains blocked, with only partial delivery resuming after a March blockade.

Palestinians Refuse to Evacuate as Offensive Looms

Reports suggest the Israeli military is preparing a new offensive targetting Gaza City and nearby areas. According to the report, COGAT, the body coordinating aid distribution, has urged civilians to evacuate, but many have refused, saying, “there are no humanitarian zones at all”.

In a separate development, Israel escalated strikes on Yemen Sunday, targetting a power plant in Sanhan, after reportedly intercepting more drones and missiles launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

