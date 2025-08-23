Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict

Israel has been able to continue its attacks on Gaza and maintain the blockade on urgently needed aid because it does not face any “real threats,” according to experts.

“By threats, I mean real international isolation or sanctions. Israel avoids these because of US protection, especially Washington’s veto power at the UN and its role as a strong ally,” the expert told Al Jazeera.

Is Benjamin Netanyahu Serious About ‘Greater Israel’? Experts Say Yes

He warned that recent statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a “Greater Israel,” which would include parts of Jordan, Syria, and Egypt, are very troubling. Former US President Donald Trump’s comment that sending troops into Gaza City could help rescue captives added to these concerns.

“These remarks show a bigger plan — Israel’s appetite to keep pushing its colonial and expansionist policies in the region. That is the real danger,” Qarmout said.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening. Bassam Zaqout, head of the Medical Relief Society in Gaza, said hospitals are overwhelmed.

“Daily occupancy in Gaza’s hospitals has reached 300 percent. Operating rooms and surgeons are far fewer than what is needed for the large number of injuries,” he told Al Jazeera.

Gaza Facing a Humanitarian Crisis Due to Israeli Policies

Since October 2023, most hospitals and clinics in Gaza have been destroyed by Israeli forces. The few that remain are either partly damaged or lack essential supplies, leaving thousands of Palestinians struggling to find treatment.

At the same time, violence has increased in the occupied West Bank. For the third day in a row, Israeli forces attacked the village of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah. Local official Marzouq Abu Naim said soldiers raided more than 30 homes early in the morning, damaged residents’ cars, and made threats.

Bulldozers also destroyed farmland and cut down olive trees while building a new road from al-Rafid to Qalasoun. Abu Naim added that the forces had started clearing the eastern plain of al-Mughayyir, near the Alon settlement road, which is mostly covered with olive groves.

Also Read: UN, Global Leaders Slam Israel for ‘Man Made Disaster’ as Famine Unfolds in Gaza