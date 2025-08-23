UN, Global Leaders Slam Israel for ‘Man Made Disaster’ as Famine Unfolds in Gaza

As the war in Gaza continues, the United Nations and the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) have officially declared that a famine is taking place in the Gaza Strip. The report, released on Friday, marks the first recorded famine in West Asia.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the crisis a “man-made disaster”, saying the findings were no surprise. He stressed that famine is not only about food but about the collapse of systems needed for survival.

Israel Dismisses Reports of Famine in Gaza

Israel has strongly rejected these claims, calling the reports of famine “Hamas’ lies.” Despite this, international aid agencies and many governments continue to blame Israel for blocking essential aid and worsening the crisis through its ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

United Kingdom Reacts

The UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, condemned Israel’s actions, calling the situation in Gaza “a moral outrage” and “wholly preventable.” He accused the Israeli government of refusing to let enough aid enter Gaza, saying this decision has directly caused the famine. He added that the suffering of children is among the most devastating consequences. Lammy also criticized Israel’s renewed military actions, warning they will only worsen the humanitarian crisis and put hostages’ lives at greater risk.

Saudi Arabia Criticizes

Saudi Arabia also strongly condemned Israel, saying the famine is a result of “repeated crimes of the Israeli occupation” and the lack of accountability for those actions. Similarly, Kuwait denounced Israel’s “policy of starvation, oppression, and displacement,” calling it a violation of international law.

Amnesty Condemns

Amnesty International echoed these concerns. Erika Guevara Rosas, a senior director at Amnesty, said the famine is a “direct consequence of Israel’s deliberate campaign of starvation in Gaza.”

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the IPC report, saying it ended all speculation or doubt about whether famine had occurred.

UN Chief Laments Situation in Gaza

Guterres summed up the global outrage in a message on X: “It is a man-made disaster, a moral indictment – and a failure of humanity itself.”

