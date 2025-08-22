‘Gates of Hell’: Israel Threatens Total Gaza Destruction if Hamas Refuses to Surrender

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned on Friday that Gaza City could be destroyed if Hamas does not accept Israel’s terms. His statement comes as Israel prepares to expand its military offensive in the region.

Katz’s remarks followed a statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said he would authorize the military to take control of Gaza City. Katz said, “All gates of hell will open on the heads of Hamas,” and warned that Gaza City could be reduced to rubble like Rafah and Beit Hanoun, areas already heavily destroyed in the conflict.

Israel Warns Hamas Must Release Hostages or Else Gaza Would be Destroyed

In a post on X, Katz added, “The gates of hell will soon open on the heads of Hamas’ murderers and rapists in Gaza — until they agree to Israel’s conditions for ending the war.” Israel demands that all hostages be released and that Hamas completely disarm.

Hamas has said it would free captives if the war ends but refuses to give up its weapons unless a Palestinian state is created.

The conflict began after Hamas launched a major attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, killing dozens and taking hostages. About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed, and 251 were abducted during that attack, with most later released through ceasefires or agreements.

More Than 62,000 Palestinians Killed in Gaza Since War Began

The Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and militants, reported on Thursday that at least 62,192 Palestinians have died since the war started.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and 18 other countries have strongly criticized Israel’s plans to build a new settlement in the occupied West Bank. They said the move would make a future two-state solution for Palestinians impossible.

The dispute is about a 12-square-kilometre (4.6-square-mile) area east of Jerusalem called “East 1” or “E1.” Israel wants to build 3,400 new homes for settlers there. This project would separate much of the West Bank from East Jerusalem and connect several existing Israeli settlements.

