Home > World > US Support For Israel Falls To Historic Lows, More Americans Now Back Palestinians, New Poll Links Shift To This Reason

US Support For Israel Falls To Historic Lows, More Americans Now Back Palestinians, New Poll Links Shift To This Reason

Support for Israel in the U.S. has dropped to record lows, a new NYT/Siena poll shows. More Americans now back Palestinians. Younger voters and Democrats are driving this dramatic opinion shift.

A NYT/Siena poll shows U.S. support for Israel hits record lows as sympathy for Palestinians rises, driven by youth and Democrats. Photo: X.
A NYT/Siena poll shows U.S. support for Israel hits record lows as sympathy for Palestinians rises, driven by youth and Democrats. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 1, 2025 13:26:12 IST

US Support For Israel Falls To Historic Lows, More Americans Now Back Palestinians, New Poll Links Shift To This Reason

Support for Israel among Americans has dropped to historic lows nearly two years after the Gaza war began, with more people now expressing sympathy for Palestinians than for the Jewish state, according to a new poll. A New York Times/Siena University survey of more than 1,300 registered voters found that 35% sided with Palestinians, compared to 34% who supported Israel. It is the first time since the Times began asking the question in 1998 that more respondents backed Palestinians over Israelis.

Contrast With Initial Reactions After October 7 Attacks

The findings represent a sharp reversal from public opinion in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ October 7, 2023 terrorist attack, in which militants killed more than 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 251 others. At that time, 47% of Americans supported Israel, while only 20% sided with Palestinians, with the rest either unsure or backing both sides equally.

Now, as the war nears its third year, American opinion has shifted amid mounting civilian deaths, destruction in Gaza, and warnings of famine. The poll showed that six in 10 respondents believe Israel should halt its military campaign, even if it means not eliminating Hamas or rescuing all hostages.



What Changed Over Time?

Civilian deaths have become a central factor in shaping U.S. attitudes. According to the survey, 40% of Americans believe Israel is intentionally killing civilians in Gaza – more than double those who believe civilian deaths are unintentional.

The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Monday that the death toll has surpassed 66,000, though the figures do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Younger Voters and Democrats Drive the Shift in Israel Support

The poll revealed a generational divide, with voters under 30 significantly less likely to support Israel. Nearly 70% of young respondents opposed U.S. military or economic aid to the country.

Among Democrats, support has swung decisively toward Palestinians. Today, 54% of Democrats say they sympathize more with Palestinians, compared to just 31% when the war began.

Many cited humanitarian concerns, particularly the toll on children, as the reason for their shift in opinion.

“As a mother, seeing those children is horrifying,” said Shannon Carey, a Democrat from Connecticut, in an interview with the Times. “This isn’t a war. It’s a genocide.”

Republicans Still Back Israel, But Support Declines

Republicans remain broadly supportive of Israel and of former President Donald Trump’s stance on providing military aid. However, support has also weakened. At the start of the war, 76% of Republicans backed Israel, a figure that has since fallen to 64%.



First published on: Oct 1, 2025 1:26 PM IST


