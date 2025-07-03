Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Home > World > Ghana Glory: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bags Officer Of The Star Of Ghana In A Historic Power PlaY

Ghana Glory: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bags Officer Of The Star Of Ghana In A Historic Power PlaY

PM Modi received Ghana’s highest civilian honour, the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, established India–Ghana Comprehensive Partnership, and launched programmes in security, education, trade, and FinTech.

Ghana Glory: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bags Officer Of The Star Of Ghana In A Historic Power PlaY
Ghana Glory: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bags Officer Of The Star Of Ghana In A Historic Power Play (Pic1; X Account Of PM Modi)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 05:32:38 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Ever wondered what happens when a Prime Minister lands a civilian medal abroad? Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood proudly in Accra on Wednesday as President John Mahama conferred the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, Ghana’s highest civilian honour. Modi accepted it on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, calling it “a matter of immense pride.” He thanked President Mahama, the Ghanaian government, and citizens, and dedicated the award to youth from both nations. The moment capped a historic visit, India’s first PM trip to Ghana in more than 30 years.

Partnership Boost: Defence, Scholarships, UPI, and More

Modi and Mahama agreed to elevate bilateral ties into a “Comprehensive Partnership” covering defence, education, agriculture, FinTech, healthcare, and counter‑terrorism. “India is more than just a partner; it stands as a co‑traveller in Ghana’s journey toward nation‑building,” Modi said. Under the “Security through Solidarity” principle, both countries will cooperate on armed forces training, maritime security, defence supply chains, and cybersecurity. India will double ITEC and ICCR scholarships, establish a Skill Development Centre, support Ghana’s ‘Feed Ghana’ programme, share vaccine production knowledge, and introduce Bharat UPI digital payments to Ghana.

Trade Vision: Doubling Commerce, Driving Development

Modi announced a plan to double trade volumes with Ghana within five years. He emphasized FinTech collaboration through Bharat UPI, inviting Ghana to adopt India’s digital payments platform. He also highlighted India’s support for vocational training and affordable healthcare via Jan Aushadhi Kendra. On counter‑terrorism, Modi stressed unity, saying, “We stand united in recognising terrorism as a grave threat to humanity.” This partnership underlines India’s Global South agenda, extends New Delhi’s outreach in Africa, and signals a strengthened India–Ghana alliance focused on development, security, and prosperity.

What Is the Star of Ghana Award?

The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana honours individuals who have rendered distinguished service to the Republic of Ghana. It ranks among the nation’s most prestigious recognitions, reserved for heads of state, diplomats, and global leaders. Past recipients include President Barack Obama, former UN Secretary‑General Kofi Annan, and Ghana’s founding father Kwame Nkrumah. The award features an elaborate ceremony and a medal symbolizing Ghana’s gratitude. Awarding Modi to 1.4 billion Indians reflects Ghana’s appreciation for India’s contributions in education, security, trade, and people-to-people relations.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Leadership On The Move: PM Modi’s Ghana Visit Ends 30-Year Gap, Packs Cultural Punch With Dhols And Cheers

Advertisement

More News

Texas Republican Keith Self Opposes Procedural Vote On Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’: What We Know So Far
3 Indians Abducted By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
India Prioritises National Interests In Ongoing US Trade Deal Talks: Report
Apple’s India Ambitions in Jeopardy as Foxconn Recalls Chinese Workforce
3 Indians Kidnapped By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
Contractors Claim Their Colleagues Opened Fire as Palestinians Sought Food in Gaza: Report
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price Slashed by Rs 30,000 — Will This Deal Disappear Any Moment?
Delhi Mother And Teen Son Found Murdered Inside Locked Lajpat Nagar Home
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Claims He Was Beaten, Tortured In El Salvador’s Infamous Prison Before US Return
New Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Leak Sparks Excitement — Is This the Next Game-Changer with a Secret AI Button?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?