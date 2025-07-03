Ghana Glory: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bags Officer Of The Star Of Ghana In A Historic Power PlaY

Ever wondered what happens when a Prime Minister lands a civilian medal abroad? Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood proudly in Accra on Wednesday as President John Mahama conferred the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, Ghana’s highest civilian honour. Modi accepted it on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, calling it “a matter of immense pride.” He thanked President Mahama, the Ghanaian government, and citizens, and dedicated the award to youth from both nations. The moment capped a historic visit, India’s first PM trip to Ghana in more than 30 years.

I thank the people and Government of Ghana for conferring ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ upon me. This honour is dedicated to the bright future of our youth, their aspirations, our rich cultural diversity and the historical ties between India and Ghana. This… pic.twitter.com/coqwU04RZi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 2, 2025

Partnership Boost: Defence, Scholarships, UPI, and More

Modi and Mahama agreed to elevate bilateral ties into a “Comprehensive Partnership” covering defence, education, agriculture, FinTech, healthcare, and counter‑terrorism. “India is more than just a partner; it stands as a co‑traveller in Ghana’s journey toward nation‑building,” Modi said. Under the “Security through Solidarity” principle, both countries will cooperate on armed forces training, maritime security, defence supply chains, and cybersecurity. India will double ITEC and ICCR scholarships, establish a Skill Development Centre, support Ghana’s ‘Feed Ghana’ programme, share vaccine production knowledge, and introduce Bharat UPI digital payments to Ghana.

Trade Vision: Doubling Commerce, Driving Development

Modi announced a plan to double trade volumes with Ghana within five years. He emphasized FinTech collaboration through Bharat UPI, inviting Ghana to adopt India’s digital payments platform. He also highlighted India’s support for vocational training and affordable healthcare via Jan Aushadhi Kendra. On counter‑terrorism, Modi stressed unity, saying, “We stand united in recognising terrorism as a grave threat to humanity.” This partnership underlines India’s Global South agenda, extends New Delhi’s outreach in Africa, and signals a strengthened India–Ghana alliance focused on development, security, and prosperity.

What Is the Star of Ghana Award?

The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana honours individuals who have rendered distinguished service to the Republic of Ghana. It ranks among the nation’s most prestigious recognitions, reserved for heads of state, diplomats, and global leaders. Past recipients include President Barack Obama, former UN Secretary‑General Kofi Annan, and Ghana’s founding father Kwame Nkrumah. The award features an elaborate ceremony and a medal symbolizing Ghana’s gratitude. Awarding Modi to 1.4 billion Indians reflects Ghana’s appreciation for India’s contributions in education, security, trade, and people-to-people relations.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Leadership On The Move: PM Modi’s Ghana Visit Ends 30-Year Gap, Packs Cultural Punch With Dhols And Cheers