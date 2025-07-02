Leadership On The Move: PM Modi’s Ghana Visit Ends 30-Year Gap, Packs Cultural Punch With Dhols And Cheers

Ever imagined a diplomatic trip that feels like a family reunion? PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Ghana struck a personal note with the Indian diaspora as thousands gathered in Accra to greet him with chants, cheers, and cultural performances. “It felt as if we were meeting a member of our family whom we had lost touch with,” said Gaurav Sharda, an Indian community member. PM Modi arrived in Accra on July 2 and received a ceremonial welcome. In a warm gesture, Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama personally welcomed him at the airport, highlighting the strength of India-Ghana relations.

Gladdened by the incredible warmth shown by the Indian community here in Accra, Ghana. The spirit of togetherness and the deep cultural linkages are truly wonderful. pic.twitter.com/xCVgjgCxKc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 2, 2025

Community Cheers: Diaspora Makes Ghana Stop Unforgettable

PM Modi’s welcome in Ghana turned into an emotional celebration as children performed traditional Indian dances and diaspora members sang patriotic songs. Young performer Saanvi Adhikari said, “I was so happy. I was so excited. I had goosebumps.” Ankur, a volunteer from the Art of Living, added, “He reflects the spirit of One World Family.” The diaspora’s overwhelming presence outside PM Modi’s hotel showcased the cultural connection that exists thousands of miles from home. The Prime Minister shared his appreciation online: “Gladdened by the incredible warmth shown by the Indian community here in Accra, Ghana.

Exceptional welcome in Accra, Ghana. Here are the highlights…@JDMahama pic.twitter.com/T1xPmKLGrm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 2, 2025

Leadership In Focus: Ghana Visit Marks Diplomatic Milestone

PM Modi’s trip marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades. The Prime Minister’s Office stated, “This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades.” He will address Ghana’s Parliament and meet with top officials to advance cooperation in trade, energy, and healthcare. The visit also aims to bolster India’s engagement with Global South nations. Ghana, being a key West African partner, features prominently in India’s Africa strategy, combining historical goodwill with strategic alignment.

Sharing my remarks during the press meet with President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana. @JDMahama https://t.co/dZW3ykBvim — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 2, 2025

Unity in Action: PM’s Africa Tour Kicks Off with Ghana

Ghana marks the first stop in PM Modi’s five-nation tour, which includes Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. The visit forms part of India’s efforts to enhance ties with Africa and the Global South. Modi’s tour also reflects India’s rising international footprint, particularly in multilateral forums like BRICS. During his stay, Modi will explore avenues for increased Indian investment in Ghana’s energy and technology sectors while strengthening people-to-people ties. This stop sets the tone for what India calls its “people-first diplomacy” in regions often overlooked in traditional global tours.

