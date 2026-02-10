Ghislaine Maxwell Says She’ll Speak Only If Donald Trump Grants Clemency, Lawyer Reveals Shocking Demand

The legal battle between Ghislaine Maxwell and the government reached a new phase when her attorneys announced their intention to work with congressional investigators but only if the president intervened.

Maxwell currently faces a 20-year prison sentence for her participation in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation, yet her decision to avoid testifying at the House Oversight Committee triggered a major political controversy.

David Oscar Markus, her lawyer, declared that Maxwell would provide complete truthful evidence if President Donald Trump granted her clemency, which he used to show she would reveal secret information to gain her release.

Constitutional Deadlock

Maxwell’s recent appearance through video link from a Texas correctional facility showed her using the Fifth Amendment as a tactical move to protect herself from self-incrimination during her ongoing habeas petition process.

The constitutional protection has prevented the bipartisan investigation from continuing its work to investigate the Department of Justice’s past methods of managing the Epstein files.

Maxwell’s “robotic” behavior during the deposition process resulted in a procedural deadlock. Her defense claims that any statement she makes without clemency protection will lead to the loss of her remaining judicial options, but critics interpret her silence as a deliberate strategy to force the White House into granting her a disputed pardon.

Political Implications

Democratic committee members issued strong condemnation against the request for a presidential pardon, which they described as an obvious attempt to acquire freedom through political influence.

The Epstein file documents became publicly available in the recent past, yet important sections of the record still remain protected, which prevents any investigation into possible co-conspirators.

Lawmakers contend that Maxwell’s decision to refuse cooperation with authorities proves her status as a dangerous criminal who should be kept in prison, while her team claims she can prove the innocence of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

The executive branch faces a difficult situation because it must protect public rights to know while dealing with the moral implications of granting a pardon to a convicted sex trafficker.

Also Read: Trump Announces Xi Jinping’s US Visit ‘Toward Year-End,’ Sparking Speculation On China-US Relations And Global Impacts