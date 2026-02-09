LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Announces Xi Jinping’s US Visit ‘Toward Year-End,’ Sparking Speculation On China-US Relations And Global Impacts

Trump Announces Xi Jinping’s US Visit ‘Toward Year-End,’ Sparking Speculation On China-US Relations And Global Impacts

President Trump will welcome Xi Jinping to the US in December 2026 after a Feb 4 call on trade, Taiwan, and security. Trump is set to visit Beijing in April. Summits aim to ease tariffs, stabilize economic ties, and address regional security amid global disarmament deadlock.

Trump to Host Xi in US December 2026, Signaling Dual-Summit Push to Reset Ties
Trump to Host Xi in US December 2026, Signaling Dual-Summit Push to Reset Ties

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 9, 2026 05:54:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Announces Xi Jinping’s US Visit ‘Toward Year-End,’ Sparking Speculation On China-US Relations And Global Impacts

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his plan to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House for a meeting that will occur during December 2026.

The leaders held an extensive phone conversation on February 4 to discuss main points of conflict, which included international conflicts and trade barriers.

The diplomatic calendar is set to be busy, as Trump is also expected to visit Beijing this April, marking a dual-summit approach intended to reset the relationship between the world’s two largest economies.

You Might Be Interested In

Trade Equilibrium and Tariff Strategies

The economic ties between Washington and Beijing operate through a complicated system that combines their deep economic ties with their hostile diplomatic behavior.

President Trump has used specific tariffs that target steel and automobile sectors to shield American industries since he returned to office one year ago, and he signed executive orders that would punish countries that trade with Iran because this policy directly affects China.

Both countries have sustained their trade agreement since last spring despite the existing economic challenges between them. The upcoming summits aim to solidify this “peaceful coexistence” by addressing the $34.7$ effective tariff rate currently facing Chinese goods and finding a “right way” to coexist without triggering further market volatility.

Regional Security and Disarmament Deadlock

The security dialogue focuses mainly on the Taiwan issue, which both sides consider to be their most critical matter. President Xi has explicitly warned the U.S. to exercise “prudence” regarding an $11 billion arms sale to the island because military support might disrupt their efforts to restore broken trust.

The global security framework has collapsed since the New START treaty between the U.S. and Russia expired on February 4. China has rejected Washington’s proposed trilateral nuclear disarmament framework because it believes its current smaller arsenal does not qualify for such advanced reduction negotiations.

Also Read: ‘Does Not Scare Us’: Iran Responds to US Military Buildup in Middle East, Tensions Escalate Further

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 5:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: December 2026 summittrumpUS-China relationsxi jinping

RELATED News

‘Does Not Scare Us’: Iran Responds To US Military Buildup In Middle East, Tensions Escalate Further

Hoover Shooting Shocks City As Officer Is Shot, Heavy Police Presence Floods Riverlake Drive In Tense Standoff

Who Is Morgan McSweeney? UK PM Starmer’s Most Trusted Aide Quits As Epstein Files Rock Labour Party, Says ‘The Only Honourable Course Is To Step Aside’

Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ Sanae Takaichi’s Coalition Sweeps Polls, Secures Supermajority In Winter Election; Eyes Bold Reforms

Ukraine Urges Fast-Track Peace Talks With Russia, Says Time Is Critical, ‘Only Trump Can Stop The War’

LATEST NEWS

Man Disguised In Burqa Caught In Mumbai Local Ladies’ Compartment, Sparks Outrage; Shocking Video Goes Viral

Chocolate Day 2026: Sweet Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Images To Melt Hearts And Spark Love This Chocolatey Day

‘America Rooting For You’: Trump Cheers USA Cricket At T20 World Cup, India Buzzes Over Surprise Shout-Out Moment

Pakistani Patriotic Song At Maharashtra School Event Ignites Sedition Controversy, BJP Steps In With Formal Complaint

Who Will Replace Vikrant Massey In Ramayana? Actor Breaks Silence, Calls Replacement Rumours ‘Disappointing’ Amid Ranbir Kapoor–Yash Epic Buzz

Kennedy Trailer X Reactions: Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone Enter Anurag Kashyap’s Dark World; ‘Apni Marzi Ka Maalik’ Redefines The Weapon

Will India’s Own Sarvam AI Fulfill The Dream Of Atmanirbhar Bharat? How Is It Outperforming ChatGPT And Google Gemini?

Attention Travellers! Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat To Cut Journey Time, High-Speed Rail Connection To Chennai In Just 73 Minutes; All You Need To Know

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Congratulates Uttarakhand For Reaching Semifinals

Surajkund Mela Horror: Haryana Police Arrest Two Over Joyride Collapse Which Killed A Police Officer, And Injured 13

Trump Announces Xi Jinping’s US Visit ‘Toward Year-End,’ Sparking Speculation On China-US Relations And Global Impacts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Announces Xi Jinping’s US Visit ‘Toward Year-End,’ Sparking Speculation On China-US Relations And Global Impacts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Announces Xi Jinping’s US Visit ‘Toward Year-End,’ Sparking Speculation On China-US Relations And Global Impacts
Trump Announces Xi Jinping’s US Visit ‘Toward Year-End,’ Sparking Speculation On China-US Relations And Global Impacts
Trump Announces Xi Jinping’s US Visit ‘Toward Year-End,’ Sparking Speculation On China-US Relations And Global Impacts
Trump Announces Xi Jinping’s US Visit ‘Toward Year-End,’ Sparking Speculation On China-US Relations And Global Impacts

QUICK LINKS