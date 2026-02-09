Trump Announces Xi Jinping’s US Visit ‘Toward Year-End,’ Sparking Speculation On China-US Relations And Global Impacts

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his plan to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House for a meeting that will occur during December 2026.

The leaders held an extensive phone conversation on February 4 to discuss main points of conflict, which included international conflicts and trade barriers.

The diplomatic calendar is set to be busy, as Trump is also expected to visit Beijing this April, marking a dual-summit approach intended to reset the relationship between the world’s two largest economies.

Trade Equilibrium and Tariff Strategies

The economic ties between Washington and Beijing operate through a complicated system that combines their deep economic ties with their hostile diplomatic behavior.

President Trump has used specific tariffs that target steel and automobile sectors to shield American industries since he returned to office one year ago, and he signed executive orders that would punish countries that trade with Iran because this policy directly affects China.

Both countries have sustained their trade agreement since last spring despite the existing economic challenges between them. The upcoming summits aim to solidify this “peaceful coexistence” by addressing the $34.7$ effective tariff rate currently facing Chinese goods and finding a “right way” to coexist without triggering further market volatility.

Regional Security and Disarmament Deadlock

The security dialogue focuses mainly on the Taiwan issue, which both sides consider to be their most critical matter. President Xi has explicitly warned the U.S. to exercise “prudence” regarding an $11 billion arms sale to the island because military support might disrupt their efforts to restore broken trust.

The global security framework has collapsed since the New START treaty between the U.S. and Russia expired on February 4. China has rejected Washington’s proposed trilateral nuclear disarmament framework because it believes its current smaller arsenal does not qualify for such advanced reduction negotiations.

