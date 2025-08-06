LIVE TV
Home > World > Gifford Fire Rages On: 82,000+ Acres Burned in California as Two New Wildfires Emerge Nearby

The Gifford Fire, a rapidly spreading wildfire in Central California, has now burned 82,567 acres since it ignited on Friday afternoon within the Los Padres National Forest near Solvang

Credit - @accuweather
Credit - @accuweather

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 6, 2025 01:28:36 IST

The Gifford Fire, a rapidly spreading wildfire in Central California, has now burned 82,567 acres since it ignited on Friday afternoon within the Los Padres National Forest near Solvang, officials confirmed. Containment remains low at just seven per cent, despite days of intense firefighting efforts.

Residents in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties have been ordered to evacuate as more than 800 structures are now under threat. The fire is burning through dense brush and rugged terrain, making it especially difficult for ground crews to contain.

Two Additional Wildfires Spark Near Gifford Blaze

Compounding the crisis, two new wildfires have emerged in nearby areas, prompting concern from emergency officials already stretched thin.

Approximately 2,000 firefighting personnel have been deployed to combat the flames. Officials from Los Padres National Forest report “great progress” on the west, north, and east sides of the fire. 

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District has issued an air quality alert for Cuyama, urging residents to limit outdoor activities. Meanwhile, smoke from the Gifford Fire is drifting into Nevada, where the Las Vegas Valley is experiencing reduced visibility and worsening air quality, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities expect smoky conditions in Las Vegas and surrounding areas to persist for several more days. With dry conditions, variable winds, and low containment, officials are urging residents to remain alert and prepared for changes in evacuation status. (ABC News Inputs)

