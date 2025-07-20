2 Suspected Militants Killed in Egypt’s Giza Shootout; Civilian Also Reported Dead

Two suspected militants were killed in a shootout with Egyptian police on Sunday during a raid in Giza, a city that lies across the Nile from Cairo, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

The fierce gun battle also claimed the life of a bystander and left a police officer injured, the report said, citing the country’s Interior Ministry.

According to the ministry, the two suspects – who are believed to have been planning attacks within Egypt – were members of the Hasm movement, a group it described as an armed affiliate of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, as reported by the AP.

The group is also proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the United States.