Global Sumud Flotilla Risks Deadly Clash With Israel – Will They Break the Gaza Siege?

Global Sumud Flotilla Risks Deadly Clash With Israel – Will They Break the Gaza Siege?

Volunteers worldwide have gathered in Barcelona to launch the Global Sumud Flotilla, aiming to deliver aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s blockade. Backed by international delegations, the fleet of nearly 100 boats sails despite past Israeli attacks, with participants trained in strict nonviolent resistance.

More than 26,000 people applied, but only a few hundred were selected to crew the nearly 100 boats of Sumud. (Image Credit - X/Sumud)

Published: August 31, 2025 21:03:57 IST
Published: August 31, 2025 21:03:57 IST

Volunteers from around the world have gathered in Barcelona, Spain, to take part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, a mission aiming to deliver aid to Gaza and break Israel’s blockade. The event is being held in the historic hall of Spain’s oldest labour union, the UGT. This same hall once welcomed international volunteers during the Spanish Civil War, and now it trains a new generation of nonviolent activists, journalists, politicians, and Palestine supporters.

At a press conference, organizer Thiago Avila, a lifelong activist for Palestine and environmental causes, reminded participants: “We are not heroes. We are not the story. The story is the people of Gaza.”

What is Global Sumud Flotilla?

The flotilla’s goal is clear: to deliver humanitarian aid, its only cargo, and to open a humanitarian corridor for Palestinians facing starvation and death. Since the start of the current war less than two years ago, Israeli attacks have killed more than 63,000 Palestinians, while tens of thousands more are injured or missing.

Over 26,000 people applied to join the flotilla, but only a few hundred were chosen to crew the nearly 100 boats. The journey begins in Barcelona and will first head to Tunisia, where more ships will join. Later, more boats from Italy and other undisclosed ports will meet the fleet in the Mediterranean before sailing in formation toward Gaza.

Will Israel Allow the Global Sumud Flotilla to Enter Gaza?

Organisers know the risks. Israel has a long record of stopping or attacking flotillas heading for Gaza. In 2010, Israeli commandos raided the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, killing 10 activists and injuring many others. Other missions in 2011, 2015, 2018, and several in 2025 were also blocked. In June this year, Israeli forces intercepted the ship Madleen 185km west of Gaza in international waters, detaining its crew, which included climate activist Greta Thunberg. Another ship, the Conscience, was struck twice by Israeli drones near Malta.

Despite these dangers, the volunteers remain determined. Many had earlier joined the Global March to Gaza, which attempted to deliver aid over land through Egypt’s Rafah crossing. After being stopped, several regrouped in Tunisia to join the flotilla at sea.

The Barcelona gathering showed the mission’s wide international support. Delegations came from Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, and the United States. Some volunteers are veterans of past flotillas, while others are joining for the first time. All share one purpose: to challenge Israel’s siege of Gaza and support its people with aid.

Volunteers Being Trained for Possible Interceptions by Israel

In Barcelona, participants went through intense training sessions to prepare for possible scenarios, being intercepted in international waters, arrested, imprisoned, deported, or even assaulted. They were also taught how to deal with bureaucratic efforts that could delay or stop the boats from leaving.

The most important principle, organisers stressed, is nonviolence. Every volunteer has signed a strict code of conduct promising peaceful resistance. They committed not only to remain calm if confronted by Israeli forces but also to reject all forms of oppression and exploitation throughout the mission.

The Global Sumud Flotilla now sets sail, carrying not just aid but also the hopes of people across the world who want to see Gaza survive and be free.

Tags: gazaGlobal Sumud Flotillaisrael

