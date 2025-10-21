LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Mohammad Rizwan ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Mohammad Rizwan ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Mohammad Rizwan ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Mohammad Rizwan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Mohammad Rizwan ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Mohammad Rizwan ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Mohammad Rizwan ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Mohammad Rizwan
LIVE TV
Home > World > GM beats Q3 revenue estimates, raises core profit guidance

GM beats Q3 revenue estimates, raises core profit guidance

GM beats Q3 revenue estimates, raises core profit guidance
Crude oil barrels with falling stock market chart indicating global oil price decline

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 16:13:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GM beats Q3 revenue estimates, raises core profit guidance

Overview * GM Q3 2025 revenue beats analyst expectations despite slight yr/yr decline * Adjusted EPS for Q3 2025 beats consensus, reflecting operational efficiency * Adjusted EBIT for Q3 2025 exceeds analyst estimates, highlighting strong performance Outlook * GM raises 2025 EBIT-adjusted guidance to $12.0 bln-$13.0 bln * GM expects 2025 adjusted core profit to be between $12.0 billion and $13.0 billion * Company increases 2025 adjusted automotive free cash flow to $10.0 bln-$11.0 bln * GM revises 2025 EPS-diluted-adjusted guidance to $9.75-$10.50 Result Drivers * EV STRATEGIC REALIGNMENT – GM attributes Q3 results to strategic realignment of EV capacity and manufacturing footprint * OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY – GM cites operational efficiency as a driver for beating Q3 adjusted EPS estimates * STRONG PERFORMANCE – GM's adjusted EBIT exceeded analyst estimates, highlighting strong performance Key Details Metric Beat/Mis Actual Consensu s s Estimate Q3 Beat $48.59 $45.26 Revenue bln bln (17 Analysts ) Q3 Beat $2.80 $2.30 Adjusted (17 EPS Analysts ) Q3 EPS $1.35 Q3 Net $1.32 Income bln Q3 Beat $3.37 $2.72 Adjusted bln bln (15 EBIT Analysts ) Analyst Coverage * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 16 "strong buy" or "buy", 10 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell" * The average consensus recommendation for the auto & truck manufacturers peer group is "hold." * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for General Motors Co is $62.00, about 6.5% above its October 20 closing price of $58.00 * The stock recently traded at 6 times the next 12-month earnings vs. a P/E of 5 three months ago Press Release: For questions concerning the data in this report, contact Estimates.Support@lseg.com. For any other questions or feedback, contact . (This story was created using Reuters automation and AI based on LSEG and company data. It was checked and edited by a Reuters journalist prior to publication.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 4:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Virginia Giuffre memoir goes on sale, heaping fresh scrutiny on Prince Andrew

UPDATE 2-Japan's next finance minister could unsettle yen bears

BRIEF-Mowi’S Acquisition Of Nova Sea Is Approved

UPDATE 1-South Korea in talks with Japan to hold summit at APEC, Korea's presidential office says

LAWYER FOR FORMER FRENCH PRESIDENT SARKOZY SAYS REQUEST FOR FREEDOM HAS BEEN FILED

LATEST NEWS

Nasdaq quarterly profit rises as trading volumes surge

Five Gripping Indian OTT Thrillers To Binge-Watch In 2025: Twists, Suspense And Edge-Of-Seat Drama You Can’t Miss!

OVHcloud's 2026 outlook disappoints market after 1-billion-euro revenue milestone

Best Places to Travel in 2025: Explore the Top 10 Must-Visit Countries Around the World

GM beats Q3 revenue estimates, raises core profit guidance

Eight tips for going plant-based later in life

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X Review: Harshvardhan Rane Shines But Screenplay Falls Flat, Fans Call It a Diwali Disappointment!

BCCI’s Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvi ‘Hand Us The Asia Cup Trophy Or….’

Netflix's ad, gaming bets in focus as investors seek clarity on pay-off

RRB NTPC Notification 2025 OUT: Direct Link for Registration Form, Check RRB NTPC Vacancies

GM beats Q3 revenue estimates, raises core profit guidance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GM beats Q3 revenue estimates, raises core profit guidance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GM beats Q3 revenue estimates, raises core profit guidance
GM beats Q3 revenue estimates, raises core profit guidance
GM beats Q3 revenue estimates, raises core profit guidance
GM beats Q3 revenue estimates, raises core profit guidance
QUICK LINKS