GM beats Q3 revenue estimates, raises core profit guidance

Overview * GM Q3 2025 revenue beats analyst expectations despite slight yr/yr decline * Adjusted EPS for Q3 2025 beats consensus, reflecting operational efficiency * Adjusted EBIT for Q3 2025 exceeds analyst estimates, highlighting strong performance Outlook * GM raises 2025 EBIT-adjusted guidance to $12.0 bln-$13.0 bln * GM expects 2025 adjusted core profit to be between $12.0 billion and $13.0 billion * Company increases 2025 adjusted automotive free cash flow to $10.0 bln-$11.0 bln * GM revises 2025 EPS-diluted-adjusted guidance to $9.75-$10.50 Result Drivers * EV STRATEGIC REALIGNMENT – GM attributes Q3 results to strategic realignment of EV capacity and manufacturing footprint * OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY – GM cites operational efficiency as a driver for beating Q3 adjusted EPS estimates * STRONG PERFORMANCE – GM's adjusted EBIT exceeded analyst estimates, highlighting strong performance Key Details Metric Beat/Mis Actual Consensu s s Estimate Q3 Beat $48.59 $45.26 Revenue bln bln (17 Analysts ) Q3 Beat $2.80 $2.30 Adjusted (17 EPS Analysts ) Q3 EPS $1.35 Q3 Net $1.32 Income bln Q3 Beat $3.37 $2.72 Adjusted bln bln (15 EBIT Analysts ) Analyst Coverage * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 16 "strong buy" or "buy", 10 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell" * The average consensus recommendation for the auto & truck manufacturers peer group is "hold." * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for General Motors Co is $62.00, about 6.5% above its October 20 closing price of $58.00 * The stock recently traded at 6 times the next 12-month earnings vs. a P/E of 5 three months ago Press Release: For questions concerning the data in this report, contact Estimates.Support@lseg.com. For any other questions or feedback, contact . (This story was created using Reuters automation and AI based on LSEG and company data. It was checked and edited by a Reuters journalist prior to publication.)

