Good News For Indians, This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency Applications For Under Rs 59000, Know How To Apply

Indonesia is now offering permanent residency system. The country’s permanent residency permit is called the ITAP (Kartu Izin Tinggal Tetap), also known as KITAP. This card allows foreign nationals to live, work, and invest in Indonesia with more stability compared to temporary visas. KITAPs are valid for five years and can be renewed indefinitely.

Residency provides rights such as long-term stay, access to healthcare, banking, and work permits. Citizenship, however, goes further, granting political rights, an Indonesian passport, and eligibility for public office.

Types of Residency Permits

Temporary Residency (ITAS/KITAS): Valid for one year and renewable for up to five years.

Permanent Residency (ITAP/KITAP): Granted after holding ITAS for five years, valid for five years, and renewable for life.

Benefits of Indonesian PR

Permanent residents avoid repeated visa applications, enjoy easier entry and exit from Indonesia, can open local bank accounts, apply for a driver’s license, work legally, and integrate more deeply into the local system.

Cost of ITAP

Application fee: Around Rs 58,000 to Rs 65,000 (IDR 10–12 million).

Renewal fee: Around Rs 27,000 to Rs 33,000 (IDR 5–6 million) every five years.

Additional costs may apply for applications through investment, marriage, or employment routes.

How to Apply

1. Status Transfer from ITAS – After three years of continuous residence or two years of marriage to an Indonesian citizen.

2. Direct Eligibility – For ex-children of dual citizens, children of ITAP holders born in Indonesia, and former Indonesian citizens.

Faster tracks include investment visas (PR in three years), marriage visas, and special categories like exceptional talent or highly skilled professionals.

ALSO READ: Good News For Indians: Finland, World’s Happiest Country, Now Offers Permanent Residency, Here’s How You Can Apply