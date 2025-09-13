Good News For Indians: Finland, World’s Happiest Country, Now Offers Permanent Residency, Here’s How You Can Apply
World

Crowned the happiest nation for eight years in a row, Finland has introduced a permanent residency (PR) pathway that allows eligible Indians to live, work, and build a future.

Representational image (Freepik)
Representational image (Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 13, 2025 10:45:39 IST

Finland is offering Indians a big opportunity to live permanently in the world’s happiest country. Crowned the happiest nation for eight years in a row, Finland has introduced a permanent residency (PR) pathway that allows eligible Indians to live, work, and build a future. Its beautiful nature, clean cities, and magical Northern Lights have already attracted people from around the globe.

The Finnish permanent residence permit lets applicants stay in the country without restrictions. PR holders can work, access public services, and reside indefinitely. It also allows family sponsorship, healthcare benefits, social security, public schooling for children, unemployment support, pensions, and easier access to loans and housing schemes. Visa-free travel to most Schengen countries is another added advantage.

To apply, candidates need to first spend four to five years on a continuous residence permit (A permit). From January 2026, this requirement will extend to six years. During this period, applicants must stay physically in Finland for at least two years. Eligible candidates must also meet additional conditions, such as earning a minimum annual income of €40,000 (around Rs 41.35 lakh), holding a recognised postgraduate degree with two years of work experience, or having high-level Finnish or Swedish language skills (C1) with three years’ work experience. Those on study or other temporary visas must switch their permit type before applying. A clean criminal record is mandatory.

The application process is straightforward. Candidates must check eligibility, gather documents like passport copies, photos, proof of finances, and consent for minors, then submit the application online via Enter Finland or on paper. Biometrics and identity verification are done at Finnish Immigration Service or VFS Global centers. Online applications cost €240 (around Rs 24,814), paper applications €350 (around Rs 36,188), and for applicants under 18, €180 (around Rs 18,611). Once approved, the residence permit card is issued.

