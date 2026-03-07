LIVE TV
Home > World > Google's New Pay Deal Makes Sundar Pichai One Of The World's Highest-Paid CEOs – Check His Net Worth And Latest Salary

Google's New Pay Deal Makes Sundar Pichai One Of The World's Highest-Paid CEOs – Check His Net Worth And Latest Salary

Sundar Pichai: Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet Inc. and its flagship company Google, is set to receive a new compensation package that could reach up to $692 million over the next three years, placing him among the highest-paid executives in the global technology industry.

Google's New Pay Deal Makes Sundar Pichai One Of The World's Highest-Paid CEOs - Check His Net Worth And Latest Salary (Via X)
Google’s New Pay Deal Makes Sundar Pichai One Of The World’s Highest-Paid CEOs - Check His Net Worth And Latest Salary (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 7, 2026 15:00:33 IST

Google’s New Pay Deal Makes Sundar Pichai One Of The World’s Highest-Paid CEOs – Check His Net Worth And Latest Salary

Sundar Pichai: Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet Inc. and its flagship company Google, is set to receive a new compensation package that could reach up to $692 million over the next three years, placing him among the highest-paid executives in the global technology industry.

The pay deal, tied largely to performance and stock incentives, reflects Alphabet’s confidence in Pichai’s leadership as the company intensifies its focus on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

What Is Included In The $692 Million Package?

The massive compensation structure includes multiple stock-based incentives and performance-linked rewards. Reports indicate that Pichai’s package includes performance stock units worth around $126 million, which could increase depending on Alphabet’s shareholder returns compared to the S&P 100.

He is also eligible for restricted stock awards worth about $84 million, along with additional incentives tied to the performance of Alphabet’s key ventures such as Waymo and Wing. These components together could push the total value of the package close to $692 million if business targets are met.

Despite the massive equity incentives, Pichai’s base salary remains $2 million per year, with most of his earnings linked to company performance and stock growth.

Focus On AI And Future Growth

Alphabet’s decision comes at a time when the global tech industry is heavily investing in artificial intelligence. Under Pichai’s leadership, Google has accelerated its AI initiatives to compete with other major technology companies in the rapidly evolving sector.

The new compensation plan is also designed to encourage the growth of Alphabet’s emerging businesses such as autonomous driving unit Waymo and drone delivery service Wing, which are seen as key drivers of the company’s future expansion.

Sundar Pichai’s Net Worth And Career

Born in India, Pichai joined Google in 2004 and rose through the ranks by leading major products such as Chrome, Android, Gmail and Google Maps. He became CEO of Google in 2015 and later took charge of Alphabet in 2019.

As of 2026, his net worth is estimated to be around $1.6 billion, making him one of the wealthiest and most influential executives in the technology sector.

With the new pay structure, Pichai’s compensation could climb significantly in the coming years if Alphabet achieves its performance targets, further strengthening his position among the world’s highest-paid corporate leaders.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 3:00 PM IST
Google’s New Pay Deal Makes Sundar Pichai One Of The World’s Highest-Paid CEOs – Check His Net Worth And Latest Salary

Google’s New Pay Deal Makes Sundar Pichai One Of The World’s Highest-Paid CEOs – Check His Net Worth And Latest Salary

Google’s New Pay Deal Makes Sundar Pichai One Of The World’s Highest-Paid CEOs – Check His Net Worth And Latest Salary
Google’s New Pay Deal Makes Sundar Pichai One Of The World’s Highest-Paid CEOs – Check His Net Worth And Latest Salary
Google’s New Pay Deal Makes Sundar Pichai One Of The World’s Highest-Paid CEOs – Check His Net Worth And Latest Salary
Google’s New Pay Deal Makes Sundar Pichai One Of The World’s Highest-Paid CEOs – Check His Net Worth And Latest Salary

