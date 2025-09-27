LIVE TV
Home > World > Government negligence leaves Pakistani students stranded in PoGB as academic futures collapse

Government negligence leaves Pakistani students stranded in PoGB as academic futures collapse

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 14:27:07 IST

Sost [PoGB] September 27 (ANI): Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities have been stranded at the Sost border crossing for the past two days, as a traders’ sit-in and the suspension of immigration services at the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) gateway have brought cross-border travel to a halt.

The students, who had already purchased tickets and secured visas, fear severe academic and financial repercussions if the deadlock continues. With university registration deadlines fast approaching, many said their futures are now hanging in the balance.

“We have been here for two days. Our university deadline is very near, and we are facing immense difficulties,” one student stated.

“Tomorrow I have to leave at any cost. If this issue is not resolved, my visa will lapse, and I don’t know what to do,” another explained.

Some of the students warned that they risk losing an entire academic year. “Our registration ends on the 20th. If we don’t reach by then, our admission will be cancelled. We have already booked train tickets in China, and if those are wasted, we will have to pay again. Getting new tickets at short notice is nearly impossible,” a student urged.

Many of the stranded travellers also stated the financial burden of extended stays in hotels while waiting for the border to reopen. Others noted that visa expiry dates were drawing dangerously close.

“My visa is valid for only one more month. If I cannot cross the border, my ticket and one year of studies will be wasted,” said a student from Gujranwala who has been studying in China for a year.

The students collectively appealed to the government to intervene swiftly, resolve the dispute with traders, and restore immigration services.

“Our classes have already begun. We request the government to listen to the protesters’ demands and find a solution so that students are not forced to suffer,” one student said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

