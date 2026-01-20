‘Greenland Not A Natural Part of Denmark,’ Claims Russia’s Sergei Lavrov Amid US Takeover Debate

On Tuesday, January 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that Greenland was not a natural constituent part of Denmark and that the issue of former colonial territory was increasing.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that he would prefer that Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, was made under full U.S. control due to national security purposes. On a Saturday, he stated tariffs on imported goods by European allies who are against a possible U.S. takeover.

Russia has gleefully responded to the intensifying U.S.-Europe rift over Greenland, but has been vexed when Trump indicated that Moscow is also demanding the Island.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow on Tuesday, January 20, Lavrov said Russia had no interest in interfering in Greenland’s affairs and that Washington knew that Moscow itself had no plans to take control of the island.

“In principle, Greenland is not a natural part of Denmark, is it?” Lavrov said.

“It was neither a natural part of Norway nor a natural part of Denmark. It is a colonial conquest. The fact that the inhabitants are now accustomed to it and feel comfortable is another matter.”

European countries have said Trump’s tariffs announcement would violate a trade deal reached with his administration last year. EU leaders are set to discuss possible retaliation at an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday.

(With inputs from Reuters)

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman: Tesla Boss Dubs ChatGPT ‘Diabolical’ As OpenAI Faces Lawsuit Over Murder-Suicide Of A Man