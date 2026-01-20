LIVE TV
Home > World > Greenland Tensions Rise As EU Chief Pushes Back On Trump's Tariff Threat, Calls The Move A 'Mistake'

Greenland Tensions Rise As EU Chief Pushes Back On Trump's Tariff Threat, Calls The Move A 'Mistake'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned the US against imposing tariffs on European allies over Greenland, calling it a mistake that could damage long-standing partnerships.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump (PHOTO: X)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump (PHOTO: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 20, 2026 21:44:26 IST

Greenland Tensions Rise As EU Chief Pushes Back On Trump's Tariff Threat, Calls The Move A 'Mistake'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday warned the United States against imposing punitive tariffs on European allies over Greenland, calling it a “mistake” and saying such a move could hurt long-standing partnerships.

Making her position clear while addressing the World Economic Forum here, Leyen said, “The proposed additional tariffs are a mistake, especially between long-standing allies.”

She went on to underline the importance of trust and commitment between partners, referring to an understanding already reached between the two sides.

“The European Union and the United States agreed to a trade deal last July. And in politics as in business, a deal is a deal. And when friends shake hands, it must mean something,” she added.

Von der Leyen’s remarks came after US President Donald Trump’s comments on Monday, when he said he would “100 per cent” proceed with plans to impose tariffs on European countries unless a deal over Greenland is reached.

With tensions rising over Greenland, von der Leyen also offered cooperation with Washington on Arctic security and indicated greater European engagement in the region.

“We are working on a massive European investment surge in Greenland,” she said. “We will work with the United States and all partners on wider Arctic security. This is clearly in our shared interest.”

Linking the developments to wider global shifts, she highlighted the need for Europe to adapt to changing dynamics and strengthen its strategic posture.

“Europe must speed up its push for independence – the world has changed permanently, we need to change with it. Europe is preparing its own security strategy, upgrading our Arctic strategy,” she said.

Trump has intensified his bid to seize control of Greenland from Denmark, a Nato ally, prompting the European Union to consider possible countermeasures.

(With Inputs From ANI) 

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 9:43 PM IST
Greenland Tensions Rise As EU Chief Pushes Back On Trump's Tariff Threat, Calls The Move A 'Mistake'

