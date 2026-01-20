Why Abu Salem Can’t Be Granted Parole? Maharashtra Government Fears He Could ‘Flee’, Triggering Diplomatic Fallout With Portugal

Abu Salem Parole: On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court they’re worried Abu Salem—the man convicted for the 1993 serial blasts, will run if they give him parole.

Abu Salem Parole Plea

That’s not just a problem for India; it could also mess up relations with Portugal, since India brought Salem here through extradition.

The government’s affidavit opposed Salem’s request for 14 days’ parole. He wants to attend his elder brother’s funeral rituals, but officials say he can get, at most, two days of emergency parole and only under strict police escort.

CBI Opposes Abu Salem Parole, Cites Law and Order Threat

During the hearing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stepped in, asking to be added as a respondent since they prosecuted Salem. They argued that letting Salem out, even temporarily, could spark law and order trouble.

The affidavit from Inspector General of Prisons Suhas Warke didn’t mince words. He called Salem an “international gangster” with a long criminal record.

Warke pointed out that Salem fled the country once before, in 1993, and said if he gets parole now, he’ll probably slip away again. And this isn’t just about one man; if Salem disappears, it could trigger a diplomatic mess with Portugal, not to mention risk public safety.

Portuguese police arrested Salem in Lisbon

Here’s a quick recap: Portuguese police arrested Salem in Lisbon, where he was found using a fake passport. After he finished his sentence there, he was sent back to India.

When Salem applied for parole, the jail authorities checked with Uttar Pradesh police. The report came back negative. They flagged Saraymir in Azamgarh, the place Salem wants to visit as a communally sensitive area.

Based on this, the jail turned down his 14-day parole bid. Still, they left the door open for a two-day emergency parole, counting travel time as part of his sentence.

The affidavit stressed that Salem has a record of fleeing; he skipped town in 1993 to dodge arrest. It also underlined how serious his crimes are: a life sentence for the Mumbai blasts, plus 25 years in other cases.

Abu Salem’s Parole Petition

Salem filed his petition in December 2025, after his brother Abu Hakim Ansari died in November. He explained the delay was due to the Christmas court break.

Originally, he asked for 14 days’ emergency parole in mid-November to attend the last rites, but jail officials rejected the request on November 20.

He pointed out he’s been in jail since 2005 and has only been granted short parole leaves before—once after his mother died, and once after his stepmother passed away.

The case now sits with Justices Ajey Gadkari and Shyam Chandak, who will hear it again on January 28.

