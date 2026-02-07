Grenoble Horror: Masked Youths Throw Grenade Into Busy Beauty Salon In France, Six Including A 5-Year-Old Injured – Watch

Grenoble was the site of a terrifying scene on a Friday afternoon when a grenade was thrown into a busy beauty salon. It was around 3:00 p.m. local time, and the shop was full of people when a group of masked youths suddenly approached.

As per reports, one of them hurled an explosive device right into the building without any warning. This shocking attack in Grenoble left six people injured, and the most heartbreaking part is that a five-year-old child was among those hurt.

Grenoble Salon Suffers Heavy Damage

The blast was incredibly loud and powerful. It was strong enough to completely shatter the salon’s large front window, and sent the shards of glass flying onto the sidewalk. The inside of the salon took heavy damage due to the blast. The salon is located on the ground floor of a tall apartment building.

Reports say that people living in the apartments above felt the floor shake from the force of the explosion. During the chaos that was caused by the explosion, the attackers managed to flee the scene and disappear. The police noted that “after the explosion they all ran away,” leaving the victims and witnesses in a state of total shock.

Grenoble Police Hunt Masked Suspects

Emergency services arrived quickly to help the wounded. While the injuries were serious, reports say that “everyone who was injured is now out of danger and stable.” As per reports, the people of Grenoble are feeling very uneasy because the police still don’t know who did this. “The motive is completely unknown right now,” investigators admitted, as they haven’t found a clear reason why a beauty salon would be targeted.

Security forces have cordoned off the area as they search for the masked suspects. This incident has put a spotlight on Grenoble as authorities try to figure out if this was a random act of violence or something more targeted. According to reports, no one has been arrested yet, and the police say that the investigation is ongoing.

Grenoble Residents Fear Gang Violence

This isn’t the only time France has seen this kind of violence. There have been reports of similar incidents happening in other cities like Marseille and Lyon. It has been reported that gang rivalries sometimes involve explosives or grenades to settle scores or intimidate business owners.

Residents of Grenoble are now worried about the same happening in their neighborhoods that such “turf war” tactics have reached their homes. As of now, police are searching for the culprits.

