LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
Home > World > Grenoble Horror: Masked Youths Throw Grenade Into Busy Beauty Salon In France, Six Including A 5-Year-Old Injured – Watch

Grenoble Horror: Masked Youths Throw Grenade Into Busy Beauty Salon In France, Six Including A 5-Year-Old Injured – Watch

Grenoble was rocked by a shocking grenade attack at a busy beauty salon on Friday afternoon. Six people were injured, including a five-year-old child. The attackers fled the scene, and police are still searching for them.

Grenoble Grenade Attack Shocks City (Images: X)
Grenoble Grenade Attack Shocks City (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 7, 2026 16:09:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Grenoble Horror: Masked Youths Throw Grenade Into Busy Beauty Salon In France, Six Including A 5-Year-Old Injured – Watch

Grenoble was the site of a terrifying scene on a Friday afternoon when a grenade was thrown into a busy beauty salon. It was around 3:00 p.m. local time, and the shop was full of people when a group of masked youths suddenly approached. 

As per reports, one of them hurled an explosive device right into the building without any warning. This shocking attack in Grenoble left six people injured, and the most heartbreaking part is that a five-year-old child was among those hurt.

Grenoble Salon Suffers Heavy Damage

The blast was incredibly loud and powerful. It was strong enough to completely shatter the salon’s large front window, and sent the shards of glass flying onto the sidewalk. The inside of the salon took heavy damage due to the blast. The salon is located on the ground floor of a tall apartment building. 

Reports say that people living in the apartments above felt the floor shake from the force of the explosion. During the chaos that was caused by the explosion, the attackers managed to flee the scene and disappear. The police noted that “after the explosion they all ran away,” leaving the victims and witnesses in a state of total shock.

Grenoble Police Hunt Masked Suspects

Emergency services arrived quickly to help the wounded. While the injuries were serious, reports say that “everyone who was injured is now out of danger and stable.” As per reports,  the people of Grenoble are feeling very uneasy because the police still don’t know who did this. “The motive is completely unknown right now,” investigators admitted, as they haven’t found a clear reason why a beauty salon would be targeted.

Security forces have cordoned off the area as they search for the masked suspects. This incident has put a spotlight on Grenoble as authorities try to figure out if this was a random act of violence or something more targeted. According to reports,  no one has been arrested yet, and the police say that the investigation is ongoing. 

Grenoble Residents Fear Gang Violence

This isn’t the only time France has seen this kind of violence. There have been reports of similar incidents happening in other cities like Marseille and Lyon. It has been reported that gang rivalries sometimes involve explosives or grenades to settle scores or intimidate business owners.

Residents of Grenoble are now worried about the same happening in their neighborhoods that such “turf war” tactics have reached their homes. As of now, police are searching for the culprits. 

Also Read: Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 4:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: francelatest world newsWorld news

RELATED News

War Ending By June? Zelensky Says US Sets Deadline For Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal- Here’s What To Expect

Epstein Files: Why Is The US Releasing Documents When Govt Insiders Are Named? Who Decides What Gets Released, What Gets Redacted

Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber

Donald Trump Shares Racist Meme Showing Obama, Michelle As Apes, Refuses To Apologise, Faces Backlash From Own Party | WATCH

NYC’s First Muslim Mayor Triggers Massive Row: Zohran Mamdani Pushes Pro-Mass Migration Line, Cites ‘Prophet Muhammad, Quran To…’| WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Arijit Singh, Aamir Khan Face Serious Allegations Of Late-Night Illegal Entry At Government College In West Bengal’s Murshidabad, Principal ‘Forced’ To Delete Post As CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Alcoholic Drinks, Cosmetics, Medical Devices To Get Cheaper In India? Here’s The Full List Of US Products Getting Zero Duty Under India-US Trade Deal

Consortium approaches CM Devendra Fadnavis to push for key School Education Reforms

Echoes of Heritage: A Spellbinding Sitar-Tabla Jugalbandi Illuminates the Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet

Who Is Pepita Seth? British-Born Padma Shri Winner Ditches UK, Becomes Indian Citizen After 50 Years In Kerala – Here’s Why She Chose God’s Own Country

Kuno National Park Sees Historic Moment as Namibian Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth to Five Cubs, India’s Total Count Rises to 35

Grenoble Horror: Masked Youths Throw Grenade Into Busy Beauty Salon In France, Six Including A 5-Year-Old Injured – Watch

Nightmare For Hong Kong Man Searching Porn Online, Finds His Private Hotel Video With Girlfriend On Internet

Mohsin Naqvi: Why PCB Chief Is Being Branded ‘Troublemaker-in-Chief’ Amid IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Controversy

NIFT 2026 Exam: How to Download Admit Card, Shift Timings And Exam Day Guidelines

Grenoble Horror: Masked Youths Throw Grenade Into Busy Beauty Salon In France, Six Including A 5-Year-Old Injured – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Grenoble Horror: Masked Youths Throw Grenade Into Busy Beauty Salon In France, Six Including A 5-Year-Old Injured – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Grenoble Horror: Masked Youths Throw Grenade Into Busy Beauty Salon In France, Six Including A 5-Year-Old Injured – Watch
Grenoble Horror: Masked Youths Throw Grenade Into Busy Beauty Salon In France, Six Including A 5-Year-Old Injured – Watch
Grenoble Horror: Masked Youths Throw Grenade Into Busy Beauty Salon In France, Six Including A 5-Year-Old Injured – Watch
Grenoble Horror: Masked Youths Throw Grenade Into Busy Beauty Salon In France, Six Including A 5-Year-Old Injured – Watch

QUICK LINKS