Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber

The Islamic State Pakistan Province (ISPP) has claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing that took place on Friday. The Islamabad blast targeted a Shia mosque, which caused massive destruction and left more than 30 people dead while injuring many more.

According to reports, the attack happened at the Imam Bargah Qasr-e-Khadijatul Kubra while people were busy offering their prayers.

Islamabad Blast Claimed by ISPP

The group used its official propaganda channel, the Amaq News Agency, to take credit for the violence. In their statement, they identified the suicide bomber as a man named Saifullah Ansari. This Islamabad blast was a very calculated move, as the group framed the attack as part of its ongoing campaign against what it calls ideological enemies. The group said that Saifullah Ansari carried out the attack specifically targeting the mosque.

The impact of the Islamabad blast was truly devastating. As per reports, local officials confirmed that at least 31 people lost their lives in the explosion. In addition to those killed, 169 others were wounded, many of whom are fighting for their lives in hospitals.

Islamabad Blast Shows Signs of IS Operation

According to reports, security agencies said that the attack had all the signs of an Islamic State operation, including the use of a suicide vest and the targeting of a specific sect. Because of the Islamabad blast, the entire capital city has been placed on a very high security alert. Security experts are worried because the Islamabad blast shows that militant groups can still strike in heavily guarded areas.

The ISPP was formed back in 2019 and has since been linked to many violent acts. This recent Islamabad blast follows a pattern of sectarian violence that the group has carried out across various provinces like Punjab and Balochistan. Officials said, “Security agencies said the attack bears the hallmarks of Islamic State–linked operations, including the use of a suicide vest and sectarian targeting.”

Islamabad Blast Triggers High Alert

Right now, Pakistani authorities are working hard to investigate the details. While the group named the bomber, investigators are still verifying the identity through forensic tests. The Islamabad blast has forced the government to increase intelligence operations to stop any more attacks from happening.

For now, the people of the city remain on edge as they try to process this tragedy. The Islamabad blast serves as a grim reminder of the security challenges still facing the region today.

