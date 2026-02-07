LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown
LIVE TV
Home > World > Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber

Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber

The Islamabad Blast was a deadly suicide attack on a Shia mosque in the capital on Friday. Claimed by Islamic State Pakistan Province, the bombing killed over 30 people and injured many more, triggering high security alerts across the city.

Islamabad Blast Targets Shia Mosque (Image: X)
Islamabad Blast Targets Shia Mosque (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 7, 2026 15:17:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber

The Islamic State Pakistan Province (ISPP) has claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing that took place on Friday. The Islamabad blast targeted a Shia mosque, which caused massive destruction and left more than 30 people dead while injuring many more.

According to reports, the attack happened at the Imam Bargah Qasr-e-Khadijatul Kubra while people were busy offering their prayers.

Islamabad Blast Claimed by ISPP

The group used its official propaganda channel, the Amaq News Agency, to take credit for the violence. In their statement, they identified the suicide bomber as a man named Saifullah Ansari. This Islamabad blast was a very calculated move, as the group framed the attack as part of its ongoing campaign against what it calls ideological enemies. The group said that Saifullah Ansari carried out the attack specifically targeting the mosque.

You Might Be Interested In

The impact of the Islamabad blast was truly devastating. As per reports, local officials confirmed that at least 31 people lost their lives in the explosion. In addition to those killed, 169 others were wounded, many of whom are fighting for their lives in hospitals.

Islamabad Blast Shows Signs of IS Operation

According to reports, security agencies said that the attack had all the signs of an Islamic State operation, including the use of a suicide vest and the targeting of a specific sect. Because of the Islamabad blast, the entire capital city has been placed on a very high security alert. Security experts are worried because the Islamabad blast shows that militant groups can still strike in heavily guarded areas.

The ISPP was formed back in 2019 and has since been linked to many violent acts. This recent Islamabad blast follows a pattern of sectarian violence that the group has carried out across various provinces like Punjab and Balochistan. Officials said, “Security agencies said the attack bears the hallmarks of Islamic State–linked operations, including the use of a suicide vest and sectarian targeting.”

Islamabad Blast Triggers High Alert

Right now, Pakistani authorities are working hard to investigate the details. While the group named the bomber, investigators are still verifying the identity through forensic tests. The Islamabad blast has forced the government to increase intelligence operations to stop any more attacks from happening.

For now, the people of the city remain on edge as they try to process this tragedy. The Islamabad blast serves as a grim reminder of the security challenges still facing the region today.

Also Read: Asim Munir Linked To Islamabad Mosque Blast? Ex-Pak Major’s Chilling ‘He Will Do Something’ Warning Resurfaces

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 3:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: islamabad blastlatest newsWorld news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Shares Racist Meme Showing Obama, Michelle As Apes, Refuses To Apologise, Faces Backlash From Own Party | WATCH

NYC’s First Muslim Mayor Triggers Massive Row: Zohran Mamdani Pushes Pro-Mass Migration Line, Cites ‘Prophet Muhammad, Quran To…’| WATCH

Dow Jones Stock Markets Futures Turn Positive as Tech Rebound Pushes Dow Past 50,000, Bitcoin Bounces

The Epstein Files PDF: Is THIS Word Repeated 859 Times In The Documents Fueling New ‘Secret Code’ Conspiracy Theories?

US Slaps Fresh Iran Oil Sanctions Just After Oman Talks, Escalating Tensions Amid Fragile Diplomatic Efforts

LATEST NEWS

Dubstep Launches Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition Exclusively On Swiggy Instamart With ENC, Bluetooth v5.4 At Just Rs…

PAK vs NED | Babar Azam Trolled After Pakistan’s Nervy Win Over Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026, Fans Shame Former Pak Captain For Another Batting Failure

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie Review: Shubhangi Atre Shines, But Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour Comedy Falls Flat, TV Charm Fails to Translate to the Big Screen

Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber

‘Golden Letter Day’: How Will India-US Interim Trade Deal Benefit Indian Exporters And Farmers? Piyush Goyal Responds

Roka On The Run: Family Holds Unusual Engagement Ceremony At Mumbai Metro Station, Netizens React | Watch VIRAL Video

Fractal Analytics IPO: India’s First AI-Focused Company Goes Public Soon – ₹2,833.90 Crore Opportunity for Investors

SAIL Recruitment 2025 Admit Card Out For Management Trainee Posts, Check Vacancies, How to Download Admit Card

Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana

Sunil Thapa Passes Away At 68: Veteran Actor Dies In Kathmandu, Tributes Pour In For Mary Kom and Family Man Star

Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber
Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber
Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber
Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber

QUICK LINKS