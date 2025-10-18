LIVE TV
Grizzlies G Scotty Pippen Jr. to undergo toe surgery

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 23:45:29 IST

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is set to undergo surgery on his left big toe and miss the start of the season, the Grizzlies said Saturday. While the team did not announce a timeline for his return to the court, ESPN reported Pippen will be evaluated again in 12 weeks. The 24-year-old is entering his fourth NBA season. He's averaged 10.0 points, 4.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 48.1% from the field in 106 career games (37 starts). He has spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers (2022-23) and the Grizzlies (2023-25) after being undrafted out of Vanderbilt. After injuries to starter Ja Morant, Ty Jerome and now Pippen, the Grizzlies are thin at point guard. Memphis starts the new season Wednesday with a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 11:45 PM IST
