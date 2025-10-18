Grizzlies G Scotty Pippen Jr. to undergo toe surgery

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is set to undergo surgery on his left big toe and miss the start of the season, the Grizzlies said Saturday. While the team did not announce a timeline for his return to the court, ESPN reported Pippen will be evaluated again in 12 weeks. The 24-year-old is entering his fourth NBA season. He's averaged 10.0 points, 4.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 48.1% from the field in 106 career games (37 starts). He has spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers (2022-23) and the Grizzlies (2023-25) after being undrafted out of Vanderbilt. After injuries to starter Ja Morant, Ty Jerome and now Pippen, the Grizzlies are thin at point guard. Memphis starts the new season Wednesday with a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. –Field Level Media

