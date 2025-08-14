LIVE TV
Home > World > H-1B Visa Shake-Up: How Donald Trump’s New Plan Will Affect Indian Students

The move is part of Trump’s 'Buy American and Hire American' policy. It may impact thousands of international students and workers, especially from India.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 14, 2025 13:48:39 IST

US President Donald Trump’s administration is considering a major change to the H-1B visa program. According to reports, it may replace the current random lottery system with a wage-based selection process. The Bloomberg Law report states that the White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs cleared the proposed rule on August 8.

Why this move?

The move is part of Trump’s “Buy American and Hire American” policy. It may impact thousands of international students and workers, especially from India.

What is H-1B visa?

H-1B visa allows US companies to hire foreign professionals in specialised fields. It includes hiring professionals from fields from technology, engineering, and science. The program is capped at 85,000 slots each year, with winners chosen through a random lottery. It gives equal opportunity to both fresh graduates and experienced workers.

What will new proposal do?

It would prioritise applicants with higher salaries and will rank them in tiers. Supporters of this move claim that the wage-based system would encourage hiring more highly skilled foreign workers. However, critics argue it would disadvantage entry-level candidates, startups, and those in non-STEM fields, where salaries are generally lower.

Indian nationals are the largest group in the H-1B program, making up 72 percent of recipients, followed by 12 percent from China. Most work in STEM-related jobs such as data science, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, earning a median salary of around Rs 1.01 crore annually.

If implemented, the change could hit Indian students hardest, especially those from disciplines outside science and technology. Reports suggest that tehy may struggle to compete with higher-paying offers. Trump has often criticised the H-1B system, and claimed it is misused to bring in cheaper foreign labour at the expense of American workers.

Tags: donald trumpH-1B visaus

