Hamas Agrees in Principle to Dissolve Gaza Rule Under US-Backed Governance Framework

Hamas has declared that it will abolish the governing body of Gaza as a part of a U.S.-backed technocrat plan that can be recognized as a measure for the stability of post-war Gaza and the eventual incorporation of the Palestinian Authority. The announcement, made through a statement by Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh during the talks in Doha, is a significant concession by Hamas that comes amid the threats of Trump to resort to military action again if there is no reform in governance.[conversation_history] Non-partisan technocrats, approved by Fatah and international donors, would manage the rebuilding, the maintenance of security, and the provision of services until elections, therefore possibly bringing an end to Hamas’ 18-year rule.

Deal Breakthrough

Rumors of a possible end to the conflict in the region have sent the parties involved rushing to prioritize negotiations after Qatar-mediated meetings where Hamas agreed to the complete disarmament of cabinet members, which in turn made them and the Israeli authorities very happy. U.S. representative Steve Witkoff called the situation “a game-changer,” linking the $50 billion aid from the Gulf states to the transition; Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas supports the technocrats, provided that they are not Hamas or Fatah loyalists. The latter will not receive active executive power, but they will still be able to influence the decision-making through the advisory positions; hence, they term it “strategic flexibility” for the sake of Palestinian unity.

Key Provisions

Technocratic Cabinet: 15-20 experts govern Gaza for 2 years; elections follow.

Security Handover: PA forces to be trained by U.S./Egypt & Hamas fighters to be demobilized.

Reconstruction: $20B phase-one funds for 2M displaced with UN Quartet monitoring.

Timeline: Dissolution by Feb 2026; interim government March 1.

Reactions and Risks

Netanyahu’s approval signals settler expansion, critics lament, and Gaza, the site of the battle, the youth’s “new dawn” is being celebrated, but hardliners threaten revolt. Fatah-Hamas reconciliation depends on the West Bank reforms anticipated by Trump, who has already threatened to impose sanctions on the Palestinians if they breach the agreement.